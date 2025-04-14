Rory McIlroy's 'inspiration' Tiger Woods welcomes him to the club after 2025 Masters victory

The 2025 Masters came to an end with Rory McIlroy winning the competition for the first time in his career. After four rounds of thrilling golf at Augusta National, McIlroy battled Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to earn the first green jacket of his illustrious career.
After McIlroy's victory, several big personalities from golf commented on the 35-year-old's win. One such personality who commented on McIlroy's victory is someone the Northern Irishman took inspiration from—Tiger Woods. On X (fka Twitter), Woods wrote a message for Rory McIlroy and welcomed him to the club. The 15-time Major champion wrote:
"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"
You can check Tiger Woods' tweet below:
Before Tiger Woods could congratulate Rory McIlroy on social media, the latter, during the presentation after his victory, acknowledged Woods's influence on his win. On the podium, McIlroy said that watching Woods win tournaments at Augusta as a kid was his inspiration. He concluded by saying he realized his dream today.
Woods and McIlroy have shared a good relationship over the years. The duo also came together to form TMRW Golf League, also known as TGL. The TGL is an indoor simulated golf league, and both Woods and McIlroy played in the first edition of this league.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning the 2025 Masters?
The 2025 Masters had a total purse of $21 million. Rory McIlroy pocketed the lion's share of this purse as he earned $4,200,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event, which was held at Augusta National:
- 1 Rory McIlroy (-11) - $4,200,000
- 2 Justin Rose (-11) - $2,268,000
- 3 Patrick Reed (-9) - $1,428,000
- 4 Scottie Scheffler (-8) - $1,008,000
- T5 Sungjae Im (-7) - $798,000
- T5 Bryson DeChambeau (-7) - $798,000
- 7 Ludvig Aberg (-6) - $703,500
- T8 Jason Day (-5) - $588,000
- T8 Corey Conners (-5) - $588,000
- T8 Xander Schauffele (-5) - $588,000
- T8 Zach Johnson (-5) - $588,000
- T12 Harris English (-4) - $462,000
- T12 Max Homa (-4) - $462,000
- T14 Bubba Watson (-3) - $336,000
- T14 Jon Rahm (-3) - $336,000
- T14 Jordan Spieth (-3) - $336,000
- T14 Tyrrell Hatton (-3) - $336,000
- T14 Matt McCarty (-3) - $336,000
- T14 Tom Hoge (-3) -$336,000
- T14 Collin Morikawa (-3) - $336,000
- T21 Hideki Matsuyama (-2) - $210,000
- T21 Davis Riley (-2) - $210,000
- T21 Tommy Fleetwood (-2) - $210,000
- T21 Daniel Berger (-2) - $210,000
- T21 Byeong Hun An (-2) - $210,000
- T21 Viktor Hovland (-2) - $210,000
- T27 Aaron Rai (-1) - $158,500
- T27 Michael Kim (-1) - $158,500
- T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800
- T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800
- T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800
- T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860
- T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860
- T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860
- T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860
- T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860
- T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600
- T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600
- T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600
- T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600
- T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000
- T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000
- T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700
- T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700
- T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700
- T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535
- T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535
- T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535
- 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535
- 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920
- 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660
- T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660
- T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660