Rory McIlroy's 'inspiration' Tiger Woods welcomes him to the club after 2025 Masters victory

The 2025 Masters came to an end with Rory McIlroy winning the competition for the first time in his career. After four rounds of thrilling golf at Augusta National, McIlroy battled Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to earn the first green jacket of his illustrious career.

After McIlroy's victory, several big personalities from golf commented on the 35-year-old's win. One such personality who commented on McIlroy's victory is someone the Northern Irishman took inspiration from—Tiger Woods. On X (fka Twitter), Woods wrote a message for Rory McIlroy and welcomed him to the club. The 15-time Major champion wrote:

"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

You can check Tiger Woods' tweet below:

Before Tiger Woods could congratulate Rory McIlroy on social media, the latter, during the presentation after his victory, acknowledged Woods's influence on his win. On the podium, McIlroy said that watching Woods win tournaments at Augusta as a kid was his inspiration. He concluded by saying he realized his dream today.

Woods and McIlroy have shared a good relationship over the years. The duo also came together to form TMRW Golf League, also known as TGL. The TGL is an indoor simulated golf league, and both Woods and McIlroy played in the first edition of this league.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters had a total purse of $21 million. Rory McIlroy pocketed the lion's share of this purse as he earned $4,200,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event, which was held at Augusta National:

1 Rory McIlroy (-11) - $4,200,000

2 Justin Rose (-11) - $2,268,000

3 Patrick Reed (-9) - $1,428,000

4 Scottie Scheffler (-8) - $1,008,000

T5 Sungjae Im (-7) - $798,000

T5 Bryson DeChambeau (-7) - $798,000

7 Ludvig Aberg (-6) - $703,500

T8 Jason Day (-5) - $588,000

T8 Corey Conners (-5) - $588,000

T8 Xander Schauffele (-5) - $588,000

T8 Zach Johnson (-5) - $588,000

T12 Harris English (-4) - $462,000

T12 Max Homa (-4) - $462,000

T14 Bubba Watson (-3) - $336,000

T14 Jon Rahm (-3) - $336,000

T14 Jordan Spieth (-3) - $336,000

T14 Tyrrell Hatton (-3) - $336,000

T14 Matt McCarty (-3) - $336,000

T14 Tom Hoge (-3) -$336,000

T14 Collin Morikawa (-3) - $336,000

T21 Hideki Matsuyama (-2) - $210,000

T21 Davis Riley (-2) - $210,000

T21 Tommy Fleetwood (-2) - $210,000

T21 Daniel Berger (-2) - $210,000

T21 Byeong Hun An (-2) - $210,000

T21 Viktor Hovland (-2) - $210,000

T27 Aaron Rai (-1) - $158,500

T27 Michael Kim (-1) - $158,500

T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800

T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800

T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800

T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860

T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860

T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860

T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860

T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860

T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600

T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600

T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600

T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600

T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000

T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000

T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700

T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700

T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700

T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535

T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535

T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535

49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535

50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920

51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660

T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660

T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660

