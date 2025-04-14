Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods, Gary Player & other golf legends in an esteemed club with his 2025 Masters victory

Rory McIlroy just made history by winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. With this green jacket, McIlroy joins the golfing greats who have achieved a career grand slam. The Northern Irishman and Justin Rose entered a sudden-death playoff after scoring 1-over par after 18 holes.

Ad

A Grand slam is an extremely rare feat in golf, where a pro needs to win all four golf majors in one calendar year. In a career grand slam, a golfer needs to earn victories in all four major golf championships at any point in their career.

Rory McIlroy earned his career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters. The win earned him a place beside the five golfing greats: Tiger Woods (2000), Gary Player (1965), Gene Sarazen (1935), Ben Hogan (1953), and Jack Nicklaus (1966).

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy opened round 4 with a double bogey. He was quick to recover by scoring two consecutive birdies on the third and the fourth holes. He scored another birdie while finishing the front nine, and opened the back nine with a birdie on the par-4 10th hole. However, McIlroy bogeyed on the par-4 11th hole.

Apart from the two other birdies on the 15th and 17th holes, Rory McIlroy scored three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 13th hole. A bogey on the 18th hole from McIlroy led him to tie with Justin Rose (11-under) after the four rounds.

Ad

Due to this bogey, the Masters Tournament had to head towards a playoff, which was last seen in 2017. Rose and McIlroy marched towards the sudden-death playoff for an epic showdown. In a dramatic turn of events, the Northern Irishman earned his fifth golf major win and a career grand slam with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Rory McIlroy delivers emotional speech after achieving career grand slam

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

McIlroy was soaking it all in, as 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler awarded him with the most coveted green jacket. The Northern Irishman got emotional while giving his family and team the due credit that they deserve. With tears in his eyes, Rory McIlroy expressed gratitude:

Ad

"Last but certainly not least, over to my left, my family, my team. They've been on this journey with me the whole way through. They know the the burden that I've carried to, you know, come here every year and try and try and try again."

McIlroy had some words of advice for his daughter:

"The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy that's sitting over there, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard. And if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. I love you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy had to wait for 11 years for a major championship win. This was his 17th appearance at the prestigious major in Augusta National.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More