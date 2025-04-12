How many places did Rory McIlroy climb in Round 2 of the 2025 Masters?

In a spectacular comeback, Rory McIlroy climbed up 24 places on the leaderboard to finish at T3 after Round 2 of the 2025 Masters. He was placed T27 after Round 1 on Thursday, April 10.

McIlroy started his opening round on a good note with four birdies in the first 13 holes. However, the game slipped out of his hands after he carded two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. He wrapped up his round at even par.

But the Northern Irishman pulled off a massive turnaround in Round 2 as he recorded a clean scoresheet with one eagle and four birdies on Friday, April 11. He finished his round at an impressive 66. His total score after Round 2 is 6-under.

The ace golfer is two strokes behind leader Justin Rose. On Saturday, April 12, McIlroy will tee off at 2:30 pm ET with fellow T3 player Corey Conners in Round 3.

Bryson DeChambeau is ranked second after Round 2 with a total score of 7-under.

"I'm as resilient as anyone else out here" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy's thundering comeback to the Masters in Round 2 was a masterclass on resilience. In the press conference after his round on Friday, he was asked what he had proved to himself and the world after his performance.

McIlroy answered that although he didn't feel like he had proved anything to anyone, his peformance in the second round did back up his belief in himself and his resilience.

"I don't think I proved anything. If anything, I just backed up the belief that I have in myself, and I -- and the belief that I'm as resilient as anyone else out here. You know, again, like I've -- I've been really proud of how resilient I've been the whole way throughout my career, and I think today was just another example of that," he said via ASAP Sports.

One reporter asked the four-time Major champion how energized he was considering his comeback on Friday and how close he was to the top spot. Mcllroy replied:

"Pretty tired. It was a quick turnaround. This course takes it out of you physically and mentally, more so than most other golf courses. I wouldn't say I'm too energized. I'm ready to get some food and chill this afternoon and get a good night's sleep."

Rory McIlroy is certainly under immense pressure this week at the Masters. It is the only Major tournament out of four that he hasn't been able to win yet. His best finish at the event was in 2022 when he had placed T2 behind champion Scottie Scheffler.

To add to the expectations, he hasn't won a Major title in over a decade. Given his performance at Augusta National in Round 2, he looks in prime form to secure his first-ever green jacket.

