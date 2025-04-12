Rory McIlroy gets honest about his Round 2 finish at the 2025 Masters at Augusta

Rory McIlroy had entered Augusta National this week, hoping to finally win the Masters. However, his first round didn't go the way he wanted.

Ad

He started his opening round on a great note with four birdies in the first 13 holes. But the ace golfer stumbled after carding two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes to finish even par on Thursday, April 11.

But fans were in for a surprise as McIlroy mounted a spectacular comeback in Round 2. He posted one eagle and four birdies to close his day at an impressive 66. After his second round on Friday, April 12, the Northern Irishman was asked how he felt about his performance at the Masters.

Ad

Trending

He replied that he was "overall just proud" of himself and wouldn't let two bad holes in Round 1 set the "narrative" for the rest of the tournament.

"I think overall just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night. I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let two -- you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. But yeah, just ultimately, yeah, just proud of how I got back into it today," McIlroy said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

After his incredible performance in Round 2, the four-time Major champion is currently placed T3 behind leaderboard topper Justin Rose and second-ranked Bryson DeChambeau.

"Not as frustrated, obviously" - Rory McIlroy on the difference between his moods this week

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has led two starkly different rounds in the Masters so far. When asked how his mood after Round 2 was different following the opening round, the ace golfer bluntly replied that he was "not as frustrated".

Ad

He further mentioned that the situation could still change in the remaining two rounds, and he was focused on his start in Round 3 on Saturday, April 13.

"Not as frustrated, obviously. But I mean, it's -- it's only -- it's only halfway. You know, we've got 36 holes to go on a very, very tough golf course. Anything can happen. You know, and all I'm focused on is trying to hit a good tee shot in the fairway on the first hole tomorrow," McIlroy said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

This is a significant week in Rory McIlroy's 2025 calendar, as the Masters is the only Major title that has eluded him. To add to the pressure, he hasn't won a Major Championship in over a decade.

McIlroy will tee off at 2:30 pm ET with fellow T3 golfer Corey Conners at Augusta National in Round 3 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More