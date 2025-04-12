Rory McIlroy gets honest about his Round 2 finish at the 2025 Masters at Augusta

Rory McIlroy had entered Augusta National this week, hoping to finally win the Masters. However, his first round didn't go the way he wanted.
He started his opening round on a great note with four birdies in the first 13 holes. But the ace golfer stumbled after carding two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes to finish even par on Thursday, April 11.
But fans were in for a surprise as McIlroy mounted a spectacular comeback in Round 2. He posted one eagle and four birdies to close his day at an impressive 66. After his second round on Friday, April 12, the Northern Irishman was asked how he felt about his performance at the Masters.
He replied that he was "overall just proud" of himself and wouldn't let two bad holes in Round 1 set the "narrative" for the rest of the tournament.
"I think overall just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night. I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let two -- you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. But yeah, just ultimately, yeah, just proud of how I got back into it today," McIlroy said via ASAP Sports.
After his incredible performance in Round 2, the four-time Major champion is currently placed T3 behind leaderboard topper Justin Rose and second-ranked Bryson DeChambeau.
"Not as frustrated, obviously" - Rory McIlroy on the difference between his moods this week
Rory McIlroy has led two starkly different rounds in the Masters so far. When asked how his mood after Round 2 was different following the opening round, the ace golfer bluntly replied that he was "not as frustrated".
He further mentioned that the situation could still change in the remaining two rounds, and he was focused on his start in Round 3 on Saturday, April 13.
"Not as frustrated, obviously. But I mean, it's -- it's only -- it's only halfway. You know, we've got 36 holes to go on a very, very tough golf course. Anything can happen. You know, and all I'm focused on is trying to hit a good tee shot in the fairway on the first hole tomorrow," McIlroy said via ASAP Sports.
This is a significant week in Rory McIlroy's 2025 calendar, as the Masters is the only Major title that has eluded him. To add to the pressure, he hasn't won a Major Championship in over a decade.
McIlroy will tee off at 2:30 pm ET with fellow T3 golfer Corey Conners at Augusta National in Round 3 on Saturday.