How many times has a Masters final been decided by a playoff? Exploring past results

The 2025 Masters final marked the 18th time the tournament was decided by a playoff. This time, it was played between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, with the former prevailing 3-4.

Ad

Interestingly, Rose was a part of the last playoff the Masters had seen, all the way back in 2017. He had lost out to Sergio Garcia then. Unfortunately, he saw history repeat itself on Sunday (April 13).

The first playoff in the history of the Masters was played in 1935, just one year after the event was established. It was played between Gene Sarazen and Craig Wood, with the former securing the win. However, prior to 1979, ties were broken with 18-hole playoffs.

Ad

Trending

The Masters witness a playoff after eight years. McIlroy seemed well on his way to secure a straight win, having a one-stroke margin over Rose. However, his bogey on the 18th hole tied the two golfers, eventually leading to a playoff.

Exploring past playoffs at the Masters

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

The Masters have seen playoffs being held between notable golfers such as Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald, Tiger Woods and Chris DiMarco, etc.

Ad

Here's taking a look at all the past Masters playoffs:

1935: Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood.

1942: Byron Nelson defeated Ben Hogan.

1954: Sam Snead defeated Ben Hogan.

1962: Arnold Palmer defeated Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald.

1966: Jack Nicklaus defeated Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.

1970: Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler.

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller defeated Ed Sneed and Tom Watson with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1982: Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl with a par on the first playoff hole (No. 10).

1987: Larry Mize defeated Seve Ballesteros and Greg Norman with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1989: Nick Faldo defeated Scott Hoch with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1990: Nick Faldo defeated Raymond Floyd with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

2003: Mike Weir defeated Len Mattiace with a bogey on the first playoff hole (No. 10).

2005: Tiger Woods defeated Chris DiMarco with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 18).

2009: Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).

2012: Bubba Watson defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).

2013: Adam Scott defeated Angel Cabrera with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 10).

2017: Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 18).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More