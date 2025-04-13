Has Rory McIlroy ever won the Masters before? Golfer’s career highlights and more

Rory McIlroy has never won the Masters before in his career. In fact, it is the only Major Championship out of the four that he is yet to win.

His best finish at Augusta National came in 2022 when he placed solo second behind Scottie Scheffler. At the time of writing, McIlroy is well in contention to win the elusive green jacket at the 2025 Masters this Sunday. He is currently leading the standings with a massive four-stroke margin.

The Northern Irishman started his final round on a disastrous note, carding a double bogey on the 1st hole. However, he quickly recovered posting two consecutive birdies on the 3rd and 4th hole. He then hit two more birdies on the 9th and 10th holes. At the moment, he has scored 2-under through nine holes on Sunday.

He is trailed by Justin Rose at the moment who is through 13 holes.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy had a dismal start to his 2025 Masters campaign. His opening round was bookended by starkly opposite performances. While he recorded four birdies in the first 13 holes on Thursday, the game soon slipped from his hands after two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes to post an even par.

However, McIlroy mounted an incredible comeback in Round 2 with a clean score sheet. He carded one eagle and four birdies to put up an impressive score of 66. The ace golfer continued his great run through Round 3 with two eagles, four birdies and two bogeys to finish his day at 66.

So far, it is looking like McIlroy has kept the performance consistent in the final round as well. His total score at the time of writing is 14-under.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's career highlights

Rory McIlroy at the 2011 US Open (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy established himself as formidable player after turning pro in 2007 at the age of 17. He had his first win on the PGA Tour in 2010.

McIlroy has four Major titles in his career - 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship. He is only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win four Major Championships by the age of 25. The ace golfer has 28 PGA Tour titles to his name.

The Northern Irishman has tasted equal success on the European tour as well. He has won the Race to Dubai rankings thrice consecutively - in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The top star has won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship thrice - in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

