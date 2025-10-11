Phil Mickelson speaks on becoming California Governor as fans urge him to run for the position

Phil Mickelson responded to a fan asking him to run for the Governor's position in the state of California in the United States. Mickelson regularly voices his opinions online about current affairs and sheds light on various matters in and around California.The LIV golfer has been vocal about the recent death of activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during his speech at the American Comeback Tour. Phil Mickelson expressed his happiness when U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Kirk would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Kirk's birthday, October 14. Mickelson lauded the President's decision in his recent post on X and cheered on for late Kirk. Under his post, one of his fans urged the golfer to enter the political landscape by running for the California Governor's position. The fan wrote:&quot;You're a golf legend...there's nothing left for you to chase in this field. It's time for you to make a change. I think you know this. The money is there, the popularity is there. We could sure use a new Governor...one that is California through and through. I would vote 4U.&quot; Mickelson politely declined the idea as he responded to the fan:&quot;Thank you but there are many people way more qualified than me.&quot;Phil Mickelson has frequently made his feelings known about major happenings across the country. He regularly updates his followers on X and shares his thoughts on the ongoing debate about Sable Offshore Corporation's oil project. The Houston-based company has been banned from resuming the project in Santa Barbara by the California government owing to environmental concerns. Phil Mickelson invites the California governor for an 'insightful discussion'Phil Mickelson recently shared his opinion on the state's energy needs following California Governor Gavin Newsom's post about the state being coal-free and the growth in clean energy consumption. While Mickelson appreciated the progress of a coal-free state, he pointed out the current energy demand. He urged him to allow Sable Offshore Corporation to restart the oil project on the state coast.Explaining the need for different kinds of energy sources, Mickelson wrote on X:&quot;That’s great 👍but it isn’t enough to supply our growing energy demand. We will need all types of energy to do that. For starters, Enable Sable for our growing energy needs as well as the environment. I will make myself available to publicly discuss all of this with you anytime. It’s important and although I’m a dumb golfer, I’m well read in this area and we could have an insightful discussion. $SOC&quot; Phil Mickelson's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom - Source - @PhilMickelson on XPhil Mickelson has been shedding light on the debate since the very beginning, in June. He has called out the decision makers time and again and voiced his views on the matter with evidence on his social media platform.