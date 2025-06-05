“Humble the power hungry and bullying”: Phil Mickelson takes firm stance as Sable Offshore Corp share price dips

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson expressed his opinion about the recent share price dips of the Houston-based company, Sable Offshore Corp.

The independent upstream company undertook operations to revive Santa Ynez unit- a network of offshore oil pipelines and facilities. The pipeline system had been shut down following a spill in 2015. The court issued a restraining order against Sable Offshore Corp after environmentalists objected to the offshore oil operations along the coastline in California.

Consequently, the situation frustrated the shareholders, causing the share price to hit a major low eventually. The stock prices reportedly dipped by 27% between May 27 and June 3.

Phil Mickelson took a firm stance as he shared his perspective on the situation via his posts on X. In response to a tweet, he wrote:

"Judge Anderle has a legacy opportunity this Monday to humble the power hungry and bullying CCC.

SOC (Sable Offshore Corp) has permits from SB who unequivocally has jurisdiction. The PI should not only be lifted but they should win on summary judgement. The merits are easy and clear."

Mickelson also called out the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, in one of his posts today:

"I’m currently playing with the Chairman of appropriations for most fiscally responsible state who says 'when you’re not fiscally responsible what you get is bad roads, bad schools, bad infrastructure'.

@GovGavNew $SOC @CAgovernor"

Moreover, Mickelson described Santa Barbara Superior Court judge Donna Geck's verdict as 'ridiculous' after she blocked SOC from resuming operations on the coastline.

Phil Mickelson reveals plans of moving on from U.S Open

Mickelson is currently in Virginia ahead of the LIV event at the Robert Jones Trent Golf Club from June 6 to 8. This tournament will be his seventh appearance this season, besides his participation in the two Majors.

During the press conference in Virginia, the 54-year-old golfer shared his thoughts about his five-year exemption at the U.S Open ending:

"There’s a high likelihood that it will be [my last US Open], but I haven’t really thought about it too much."

The six-time Major winner also said that he had not given much thought to attempting to qualify for future editions of the Major.

Phil Mickelson has not won the U.S Open so far in his career, but has finished as the runner-up six times over the years- 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006 (T2), 2009 (T2), 2013 (T2). He has missed the cut at the last three editions of the Major.

Phil Mickelson at the 2013 U.S. Open in Merion Golf Club - Source: Getty

The LIV golfer was last seen in action at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Unfortunately, he failed to make the cut in the first two Majors this year.

