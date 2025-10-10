Phil Mickelson hails US Senator’s reasonable approach despite differing views

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson doesn’t shy away from airing his views on critical political matters. He recently shared a tweet applauding US Senator John Fetterman for speaking up about the two state troopers who were shot in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman shared a video on X on Thursday, October 9, condemning the attack on the state troopers who were shot the night before. He called it a “sad reminder” of how dangerous their jobs are and thanked them for their service.

Phil Mickelson replied to the Senator’s tweet, writing:

“The fact that he’s reasonable and wants what’s best for every American citizen makes me listen and be more open to his thoughts especially when we disagree.”

Mickelson also quoted Fetterman’s tweet, applauding the senator’s statements for being “well said.” He agreed with the politician saying that being a state trooper is a dangerous job and further thanked members of the force who “risk their lives” to keep the city safe.

Phil Mickelson similarly applauded Senator Fetterman for a statement he made on Wednesday, October 8. The latter was asked if President Donald Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize, and he said:

“If he brings the Ukrainian war to its end, I will be the Democrat LEADING the committee for his Nobel Peace Prize for ending both of these terrible wars.”

Mickelson applauded Senator Fetterman for not making it a political matter. He wrote:

“We should all be striving for peace. Thank you Senator Fetterman for not making it a party issue.”

Phil Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour and 11 on the DP World Tour. A six-time major champion, he currently plays on LIV Golf, the PIF-funded league, but is yet to win his first event in the circuit.

“I still have hope in this state”: Phil Mickelson calls out California over $18M fines and criminal charges against $SOC

Phil Mickelson has once again spoken out about the ongoing conflict between Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) and the California Coastal Commission (CCC). Taking to X, the golf star accused the state agency of unfairly targeting the company while expressing cautious optimism that California will do what’s right.

Mickelson has been a vocal supporter of SOC since the CCC ordered the company to halt operations. He recently reposted a journalist’s update about the dispute, arguing that Sable Offshore is being penalized despite having the required permits.

“This shows the BS Sable had to deal with in CA. They have permits and letters verifying they can make repairs, yet the CCC fined them $18 million and issued two cease and desist orders… I still have hope in the state and the truth 🤞 $SOC,” Mickelson wrote.

The six-time major champion also directed a message to Governor Gavin Newsom, inviting him to meet and discuss the issue. When Newsom later tweeted about prioritizing clean energy, Mickelson replied publicly and asked for a town hall meeting to address the situation openly.

Not stopping there, Mickelson said he even called the governor’s office and left his number with an aide. He wrote that he was hoping to get a callback from the governor so the matter could be discussed transparently and “the public can know the facts.”

