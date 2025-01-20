"Bro does what he wants": Netizens react as John Fetterman turns up in trademark hoodies and shorts for Trump's inauguration

Netizens have reacted to Senator John Fetterman wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, and sneakers at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20. The 78-year-old was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 47th President of the United States.

For the first time in four decades, the inauguration ceremony of the United States President-elect was held inside the US Capitol because of severe cold. It would have otherwise taken place on the west front of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

According to a report by the New York Post, while John Fetterman's attire at the inauguration ceremony conformed to his traditional style despite the freezing temperature outside, other guests were seen wearing traditional formal attires as they filed inside the US Capitol.

Netizens reacted to John Fetterman staying true to his fashion sense despite the temperature outside hovering around twenty degrees. One user on X commented on the Senator's sartorial choice, stating:

"Bro does what he wants lol"

"To prove that it was warm enough outside to have the ceremony outside. He walked there.”," commented another.

"Only Fetterman could make that a power move! Keeping it casual while making a statement," a user commented.

Many users, however, construed the move as 'disrespectful'.

"This is absolutely disrespectful and I sure hope they will change the dress code," commented a user.

"Bro I understand if you dress in shorts and sweater in a casual day but this is the inauguration for Gods sake have the decency to come dressed in a suit …," opined another.

"Isn't it a little classless for such a monumental ceremony? No dress code is being enforced?" wrote a user.

One fan compared the move by Fetterman to the iconic character Michael Scott from the sitcom The Office. The fictitious manager from the Dunder Mifflin paper company is famous for his idiosyncrasies. They also demanded an episode of The Office on the same.

"this is so michael scott coded. He would definitely have done something like this and taken stanley with him to question Trump about the black lives matter thing. He would have dragged Dwight too who would have "questions" for the new president. We need this office episode asap!" commented the fan on X.

"He just woke up and definitely did not shower," opined another.

"Honestly if he did anything else i would be genuinely shocked. w fet," inferred a user on X.

When John Fetterman opened up about 'depression' and 'self-harm' to Joe Rogan

Prior to the 2024 United States Presidential elections, John Fetterman had a candid conversation with UFC commentator Joe Rogan (posted on YouTube on November 2, 2024). The senator spoke about a wide spectrum of topics, including mental health and depression.

At one point during the discourse, John Fetterman recalled his struggles with depression. The 55-year-old narrated his battles with self-harm, claiming that it was his drive to be a better parent that kept him going.

"If you don't check your depression, then you go down a dangerous slope about self-harm and I started to occupy that kind of dark place and that's when I realized I have a choice. It's like if I don't address this... I had an emergency break. It's like, 'I have to stop. I have to stop," he said.

He added:

"And that was my kids. I'm like, 'I can't be the example.' And when you're gonna get older in life and you're gonna have those kinds of, 'Well, hey dad decided to leave. That must be the right thing.' And I'm like I cannot allow myself to be the example of that. So, I stayed in the game and I was able to get help and I got much better."

John Fetterman's penchant for donning casuals at official events has become one of his characteristics over the years. However, the 55-year-old has been forced to put on formals like a Senator when he has presided over Senate meetings. This is because of the strict dress code policies of the upper chamber.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer even started an initiative to tweak the dress codes for John Fetterman in 2023. However, he was ultimately forced to back down due to intense backlash from other senators.

