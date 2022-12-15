“Bum the newest style?”: John Fetterman most stylish mention in The New York Times sparks hilarious reactions 

US senator-elect John Fetterman was recently mentioned on The New York Times list of the most stylish people of 2022. The list featured the names of 93 public figures including artists, politicians, athletes and social media influencers.

Other celebrities mentioned in the list include the likes of Harry Styles, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Timothée Chalamet, Lewis Hamilton, Emma Corrin, Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Queen Elizabeth II, among others.

In a post about Fetterman, the publication wrote that the politician “is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol.” It also featured a photo of the lawmaker wearing his usual hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers.

Fetterman’s mention on the list sparked a string of hilarious reactions online, with social media users making funny remarks over the politician’s fashion sense and style:

The list comes after Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Senate race by garnering 50.2% votes out of 94% of total votes counted.

Twitter reacts to John Fetterman’s inclusion in NYT's most stylish list

The New York Times recently published a list of the “most stylish” individuals of 2022 and wrote that the celebrities featured in the list have made other talks about “how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves” at some point over the past year.

They also said that the people mentioned in the list are “equal parts stylish and Styles-ish.” However, the inclusion of US senator-elect John Fetterman on the list sparked hilarious remarks online, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the feature:

M.A. Rothman @MichaelARothman I kid you not, the NYT has listed John Fetterman as one of the most stylish people of 2022. I kid you not, the NYT has listed John Fetterman as one of the most stylish people of 2022. 😏😳😳 https://t.co/PHd5XAxL1a

Kobie Thatcher @KobieThatcher New York Times:



'93 Most Stylish People of 2022'



John Fetterman 🤣 New York Times: '93 Most Stylish People of 2022'John Fetterman 🤣 https://t.co/jxaB4kT9iR

Chad Prather @WatchChad Media: We are unbiased and should be taken seriously.



Also the media: John Fetterman is one of the most stylish people of 2022. Media: We are unbiased and should be taken seriously. Also the media: John Fetterman is one of the most stylish people of 2022.

helen henning @helenckh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣... "Hoodie-loving, shorts aficionado John Fetterman makes New York Times most stylish people list"...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣... "Hoodie-loving, shorts aficionado John Fetterman makes New York Times most stylish people list"...😱😱😱🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣... https://t.co/TkYyM2YzT5

Ben Owen🎄Merry Christmas🎄 @hrkbenowen Give thumbs down for the ‘New York Times’ calling John Fetterman as one of the “most stylish” people of 2022. Give thumbs down for the ‘New York Times’ calling John Fetterman as one of the “most stylish” people of 2022.👎👎

Sean Hannity @seanhannity IS FETTERMAN A FASHION ICON? Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman has been named one of NYT's 93 Most Stylish People of 2022. Who knew basketball shorts and hoodies were trendy? @JimmyFailla will discuss Fetterman's new celebrity status TONIGHT on "Hannity." IS FETTERMAN A FASHION ICON? Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman has been named one of NYT's 93 Most Stylish People of 2022. Who knew basketball shorts and hoodies were trendy? @JimmyFailla will discuss Fetterman's new celebrity status TONIGHT on "Hannity."

SoCalConservative @fitzflyer83 Media: We are unbiased and should be taken seriously.



Also the media: John Fetterman is one of the most stylish people of 2022. Media: We are unbiased and should be taken seriously. Also the media: John Fetterman is one of the most stylish people of 2022. https://t.co/UiqRoqI8pW

Fed Up With Corruption @FedCorruption John Fetterman is on the New York Times' Most Stylish of 2022 list. I thought the NYT was against misinformation? Are you sitting down? You're not going to believe this but it's true.John Fetterman is on the New York Times' Most Stylish of 2022 list. I thought the NYT was against misinformation? Are you sitting down? You're not going to believe this but it's true. 😂 John Fetterman is on the New York Times' Most Stylish of 2022 list. I thought the NYT was against misinformation? https://t.co/OWvTbASc8h

Jamie Shirk @shirk_jamie John Fetterman made NY Times list of "93 most stylish people" in 2022. There ya go America, we have finally hit rock bottom. John Fetterman made NY Times list of "93 most stylish people" in 2022. There ya go America, we have finally hit rock bottom. 😂😥 https://t.co/iEmv9IINZD

As reactions continued to pour in online, Fetterman’s wife Gisele Barreto reacted to the list by saying:

“No, not [John Fetterman]!! Recount!!!”

The politician also responded to the list and jokingly said, “What a totally normal year it’s been for me.”

About John Fetterman in brief

John Fetterman is the current United States senator-elect from Pennsylvania (Image via Getty Images)

John Fetterman is an American politician and the current United States senator-elect from Pennsylvania. He was born on August 15, 1969, and grew up in the suburb of York, Pennsylvania.

The politician graduated from Albright College IN 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He also earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut in 1993. He even attended Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University and graduated in 1999 with a Master of Public Policy.

Fetterman started working for AmeriCorps before moving to Braddock in 2004. He served as the mayor of the borough between 2006 and 2019. The lawmaker ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 and finished third in the Democratic primary.

He also ran for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in 2018 and won the election with incumbent governor Tom Wolf.

The politician is known for advocating healthcare as a right, criminal justice reform, abolishing capital punishment, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and legalizing cannabis.

The 53-year-old announced his candidacy for the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania last year. He won the Democratic nomination with 59% of the vote and defeated Republican nominee Dr Oz in the general election with 51% of the vote.

John Fetterman became the first Democrat to win the seat since 1962. He is scheduled to take office on January 3, 2023.

