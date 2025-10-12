Xander Schauffele reveals his celebration plan in Japan after Baycurrent Classic 2025 win

Xander Schauffele won the Baycurrent Classic 2025 by beating Max Greyserman by a stroke on Sunday. The 31-year-old golfer’s triumph at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa also doubles as a personal achievement as his family has deep roots in Japan. Following the event, the ace golfer revealed that he is set to celebrate the win with a ‘big’ family get-together.For the unversed, Schauffele last win in Japan came during the 2020 Summer Olympics. The two-time major winner bagged the gold medal for the US at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama. However, he couldn’t celebrate the victory outdoors in a group due to restrictions. Now, the ace golfer is set to improve on it by hosting a get-together and have ‘a few drinks’ with his family.Replying to a media query about partying in Tokyo after the win, Xander Schauffele said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:“Just probably a big get-together, a few drinks with, you know, if you saw a lot of my family members aren't, you know, of age to have any alcohol, so just a few drinks with the family, decompress a little bit.”It is pertinent to note that Schauffele’s mother, Ping-Yi Chen, was born in Chinese Taipei but grew up in Japan. His wife, Maya, is half Japanese and grew up in Okinawa. The golfer also has great relations with his 81-year-old Japanese grandmother, Namiko Azuma, who walked the course with him on Sunday. The World No.3 golfer’s grandparents had previously witnessed his Olympic gold medal win as well.Speaking about his family gathering on Sunday, Xander Schauffele added:“Yeah, I mean, I don't get to see them very often and they've always been gracious with their time to come out wherever the event was or would be in Yokohama or in Chiba. They've been awesome to me and this is pretty cool. I've really wanted to share a win with them, so can't wait to get together with them.”Xander Schauffele climbs back up in rankingsXander Schauffele beat a stacked 78-player field to clinch the Baycurrent Classic, formerly ZOZO Championship, trophy on Sunday. The 31-year-old carded a final-round 7-under 64 to finish 19-under 265 in the contest and secure a single shot victory over Max Greyserman, who’s been runner-up in the contest for two consecutive editions.With the win, Schauffele bagged the $1,440,000 winner’s paycheck from the event’s $8 million purse and also climbed up a spot on the rankings. For the unversed, the ace golfer was ranked No.4 on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) ahead of the Japanese outing. The former World No.2 was trailing Russell Henley by a mere five points difference. Now, the 2024 PGA Championship winner has pushed down Henley, who last appeared on the Procore Championship in September.It is pertinent to note that the FedExCup Fall event win was Xander Schauffele’s win no.10 on the PGA Tour. The golfer, who turned pro in 2015, opened his Tour record with a win at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. He has since won multiple big events including the 2017 Tour Championship, 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship 2024, which was his last win before arriving in Yokohama this week.