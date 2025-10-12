Xander Schauffele dethrones 5x Tour winner to re-enter World Rankings top three after Baycurrent Classic triumph

Xander Schauffele secured the first win of his 2025 season at the Yokohama Golf Club in Japan on Sunday. Apart from his amazing win at the Baycurrent Classic, the golfer has managed to take his rightful place in the world rankings.

Ad

Before the PGA Tour event started in Japan, Schauffele was in fourth position on the Official World Golf Rankings. The golfer had to go through a winless season until last week, where his performance sometimes saw a decline following the rib injury he had earlier this year. However, Xander Schauffele bounced back.

After his Baycurrent Classic victory, the golfer moved into third place of the OWGR. In doing so, Schauffele dethroned Russell Henley, who has secured five wins on the Tour so far. A social media account on X (previously Twitter) shared this stat about Xander Schauffele. Take a look at the post:

Ad

Trending

Nosferatu @VC606 The waiting is over! @XSchauffele is back in the winning circle after almost 15 months. And he is back to #3 in the world! 🏆#BaycurrentClassic #OWGR

Ad

Xander Schauffele had a commendable start in the final round despite the tough conditions at Yokohama Golf Club. Schauffele carded three birdies over the first six holes but bogeyed on the par-3 seventh hole. It was followed by an amazing birdie on the eighth.

The final back nine at Yokohama GC witnessed Max Greyserman and Xander Schauffele battle it out. After missing two shots on holes 15 and 16, Greyserman carded three birdies over the final nine holes. Schauffele ended up carding four birdies on the back nine, which included a back-to-back two on par 4 holes 13 and 14.

Ad

Xander Schauffele reflects on his Baycurrent Classic victory and makes a bold claim about his ongoing season

Following his first win on the PGA Tour after more than a year, Schauffele had a brief session with the media. In his post-round media interaction, the golfer complimented his team for helping him out. In his statement, Xander Schauffele said (as quoted by the PGA Tour):

Ad

"I think every player in any sport at some point in time you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you feel like, not that you've lost it, but you feel less confident. I have a really good team around me; they pick me up when I'm down."

The two-time major champion further claimed that the Baycurrent Classic triumph is a special moment for him. According to Schauffele, he would surely think 2025 to be a "great year". The golfer said:

Ad

"This is really special for me. Sooner than I thought, to be fair. I was running out of events in 2025 to sort of put my mark on it. I'm sure when I look back on 2025 at the end of my career, I'll smile and think it was a great year."

Apart from his victory at Yokohama, Schauffele has secured three other top 10s on the PGA Tour this year. It includes the T8 he secured at the Masters Tournament this year. In the Ryder Cup, Schauffele secured three points in four matches with an overall record of 3-1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More