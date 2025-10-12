Xander Schauffele dethrones 5x Tour winner to re-enter World Rankings top three after Baycurrent Classic triumph

Xander Schauffele secured the first win of his 2025 season at the Yokohama Golf Club in Japan on Sunday. Apart from his amazing win at the Baycurrent Classic, the golfer has managed to take his rightful place in the world rankings.
Before the PGA Tour event started in Japan, Schauffele was in fourth position on the Official World Golf Rankings. The golfer had to go through a winless season until last week, where his performance sometimes saw a decline following the rib injury he had earlier this year. However, Xander Schauffele bounced back.
After his Baycurrent Classic victory, the golfer moved into third place of the OWGR. In doing so, Schauffele dethroned Russell Henley, who has secured five wins on the Tour so far. A social media account on X (previously Twitter) shared this stat about Xander Schauffele. Take a look at the post:
Xander Schauffele had a commendable start in the final round despite the tough conditions at Yokohama Golf Club. Schauffele carded three birdies over the first six holes but bogeyed on the par-3 seventh hole. It was followed by an amazing birdie on the eighth.
The final back nine at Yokohama GC witnessed Max Greyserman and Xander Schauffele battle it out. After missing two shots on holes 15 and 16, Greyserman carded three birdies over the final nine holes. Schauffele ended up carding four birdies on the back nine, which included a back-to-back two on par 4 holes 13 and 14.
Xander Schauffele reflects on his Baycurrent Classic victory and makes a bold claim about his ongoing season
Following his first win on the PGA Tour after more than a year, Schauffele had a brief session with the media. In his post-round media interaction, the golfer complimented his team for helping him out. In his statement, Xander Schauffele said (as quoted by the PGA Tour):
"I think every player in any sport at some point in time you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you feel like, not that you've lost it, but you feel less confident. I have a really good team around me; they pick me up when I'm down."
The two-time major champion further claimed that the Baycurrent Classic triumph is a special moment for him. According to Schauffele, he would surely think 2025 to be a "great year". The golfer said:
"This is really special for me. Sooner than I thought, to be fair. I was running out of events in 2025 to sort of put my mark on it. I'm sure when I look back on 2025 at the end of my career, I'll smile and think it was a great year."
Apart from his victory at Yokohama, Schauffele has secured three other top 10s on the PGA Tour this year. It includes the T8 he secured at the Masters Tournament this year. In the Ryder Cup, Schauffele secured three points in four matches with an overall record of 3-1-0.