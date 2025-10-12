Who won the Baycurrent Classic 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Xander Schauffele won the Baycurrent Classic 2025 on Sunday. The 31-year-old beat a stacked 78-player field to clinch the FedExCup Fall trophy at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa. The win also marked the two-time major champion’s win no.10 on the PGA Tour.Schauffele shot a final-round 7-under 64 to secure the win on Sunday and bag the $1,440,000 winner’s paycheck from the event’s $8 million purse. The ace golfer finished the Japanese outing with a 19-under 265 to sit one stroke ahead of Max Greyserman, who shot a 65 in the final round. It is pertinent to note that this is the 30-year-old’s second consecutive runner-up finish in the competition after losing to Nico Echavarria in 2024.Michael Thorbjornsen finished third on the Baycurrent Classic podium. The 24-year-old, who was in contention throughout the event, finished with a 16-under 268 to sit three strokes behind the winner. Takumi Kanaya, Rico Hoey, Alex Smalley, Byeong Hun An and Garrick Higgo finished 14-under and shared T4, while defending champion Echavarria finished solo-ninth one stroke behind them.The Baycurrent Classic, previously Zozo Championship, is an event Schauffele hasn’t missed since 2020. Interestingly, the win also extends the 2024 PGA Championship winner’s streak to 72 consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour, placing him fifth on the all-time list. The triumph is particularly significant to the champion golfer due to his personal ties to Japan.For the unversed, Schauffele’s mother, Ping-Yi Chen, was born in Chinese Taipei but grew up in Japan and spent nearly her entire youth in Tokyo. Schauffele’s history with Japan also includes his men's individual golf event win at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The new Baycurrent Classic winner bagged the top medal for the US at the event held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama.Baycurrent Classic 2025 final leaderboardListed below is the complete Baycurrent Classic leaderboard for the competition in Japan:WIN: Xander Schauffele -192: Max Greyserman -183: Michael Thorbjornsen -16T4: Takumi Kanaya -14T4: Rico Hoey -14T4: Alex Smalley -14T4: Byeong Hun An -14T4: Garrick Higgo -149: Nico Echavarria -13T10: Keith Mitchell -11T10: Christiaan Bezuidenhout -11T10: Matt Wallace -11T10: Min Woo Lee -11T14: Collin Morikawa -10T14: Matt McCarty -10T14: Nicolai Højgaard -10T14: Rasmus Højgaard -10T18: William Mouw -9T18: Kazuki Higa -9T20: Brian Campbell -8T20: Kevin Yu -8T20: Sam Ryder -8T20: Hideki Matsuyama -8T20: Sungjae Im -8T20: Ren Yonezawa -8T20: Si Woo Kim -8T27: Emiliano Grillo -7T27: Ryan Gerard -7T27: Adam Scott -7T27: Alex Noren -7T27: Mac Meissner -7T27: Sahith Theegala -7T33: Kota Kaneko -6T33: Aldrich Potgieter -6T33: Max McGreevy -6T36: Bud Cauley -5T36: Sam Stevens -5T36: Camilo Villegas -5T36: Beau Hossler -5T40: Chris Gotterup -4T40: Max Homa -4T40: Keita Nakajima -4T40: Kevin Roy -4T40: Lee Hodges -4T40: Karl Vilips -4T46: Matti Schmid -3T46: Isaiah Salinda -3T48: Wyndham Clark -2T48: Mark Hubbard -2T48: Kurt Kitayama -2T48: Eric Cole -2T52: Mikumu Horikawa -1T52: David Lipsky -1T54: Kaito Onishi ET54: Billy Horschel ET56: Michael Kim +1T56: Austin Eckroat +1T56: Taylor Moore +1T56: Tom Kim +1T60: Taiga Semikawa +2T60: Vince Whaley +2T62: Patrick Fishburn +3T62: Takanori Konishi +3T62: Patrick Rodgers +3T65: Andrew Putnam +4T65: Tatsunori Shogenji +4T67: Taiga Kobayashi (a) +5T67: Satoshi Kodaira +5T69: Joel Dahmen +6T69: Joe Highsmith +6T69: Ryo Ishikawa +6T72: Gary Woodland +7T72: Ryo Hisatsune +7T72: Sami Valimaki +775: Danny Walker +876: Naoto Nakanishi +977: Riki Kawamoto +1078: Davis Riley +15More details on the Baycurrent Classic 2025 and its winner will be updated soon.