"I controlled my mind well" - Cameron Young 'unexpectedly' joins the exclusive 59 club after historic feat at 2024 Travelers Championship

Cameron Young joined the elite list on Saturday, June 2 after he shot an 11under 59 at the Travelers Championship. He is only the 13th player to shoot a sub-60 round.

Young entered the third day at TPC River Highlands tied for 43rd and by the end of the day he was in the top 10 at 13-under. He carded seven birdies and two eagles in his bogey-free 59.

During the post-round interview, while reflecting on his historic third round of the Travelers Championship, Young said he wasn't expecting it. He said as per Sky Sports:

"I've been playing better than my results have shown, but waking up this morning I wasn't really thinking I'd be five under through four and then keep going! It was a lot of fun to do and I feel like I controlled my mind all day."

Young began his round with two straight birdies and then made an eagle on the third after holing out from 142-yard distance. The following hole, he picked up another birdie with a 20-footer. He picked up two more birdies on the eighth and ninth to conclude the front nine at 7-under.

On the back nine, Cameron Young added two more birdies on the 13th and 17th. He made the second eagle of the day on par 4, 15th. Hade he had not missed the seven-footer on the sixteenth, he would have joined Jim Furyk's course record of 58 at the TPC River Highlands. This was also the lowest round in the PGA Tour history.

Al Geiberger was the first player to shoot an under 60 round on the PGA Tour. He achieved this at the 1977 Memphis Classic. Since then Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby, Jim Furyk (2 times), Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell, Scottie Scheffler, and now Young have achieved this historic feat.

When will Cameron Young tee off for the final round of the Travelers Championship?

Cameron Young is grouped with Patrick Cantlay and Matthieu Pavon for the final round of the Travelers Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday, June 23 at 10:42 am ET.

Cameron Young is six strokes behind the leader Tom Kim ahead of the final round. He will need another low round on Sunday to get past the South Korean star. Notably, Young hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet despite having seven runner-up finishes.

The final round of the Travelers Championship will begin at 6:50 am ET. Adam Schenk and Peter Malnati will be the first duo to tee off on Sunday.