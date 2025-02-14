"I don't cook a lick": Legendary ex-Tiger Woods' caddie talks about his return to the courses 

Tiger Woods' former caddie Mike Cowan, popularly known as "Fluff", is making a notable return to the fairways at the age of 77. The legendary caddie is stepping in for Billy T. Andrade at the Chubb Classic, which is being held at the Tiburón Golf Club.

Throughout his career, Cowan has caddied for several top golfers, including Peter Jacobsen, Tiger Woods, and Jim Furyk.

The 77-year-old spoke about his return to the golf course in an interview with PGA Tour Champions, stating (via @ChampionsTour on X):

"I've certainly grown very tired of laying around the house. I don't cook a lick. And unfortunately, neither does my wife, but we manage. But it feels good and I'm happy to be back out. I'm looking forward to the test, to see how I actually get around."

Cowan's partnership with Tiger Woods began in 1996 when the latter debuted as a professional golfer. Together, they achieved significant milestones, most notably winning the 1997 Masters Tournament, which was Woods' first major championship victory. Their collaboration concluded in 1999.

After parting ways with Woods, Cowan joined forces with Jim Furyk in 1999. This partnership proved fruitful, highlighted by a victory at the 2003 U.S. Open. Cowan continued to caddie for Furyk until 2024. It was announced last year that he would be caddying full-time for Pan Cheng-tsung on the PGA Tour.

Now, at the Chubb Classic, Cowan is expected to bring his extensive experience and storied career back to the course.

Genesis Invitational honors Tiger Woods’ late mother with special tribute

The Genesis Invitational is paying a heartfelt tribute to Tiger Woods' late mother, Kultida Woods, during this year's tournament at Riviera Country Club. The tribute comes just days after Woods confirmed the passing of his mother, who was a strong influence on his life and career.

In a gesture of respect and remembrance, a white flag will be placed on the par-4 seventh hole. The PGA Tour announced the news via their X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"In a tribute to @TigerWoods' late mother Tida, the 7th hole @TheGenesisInv will feature an all white flag. A native of Thailand, Tida was a faithful Buddhist, and the No. 7 and color white are significant in Buddhism and will be displayed in her honor."

Woods, a 15-time major champion, has often spoken about his mother’s unwavering support throughout his journey in golf. Born in Thailand, Kultida Woods played a key role in shaping her son's discipline and mental toughness. She was a familiar presence at many of his biggest victories, always standing by his side.

The Genesis Invitational holds special significance for Woods. While he has never won at Riviera, it is the tournament where he made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992.

