“I couldn’t believe what kind of condition the golf course was in”: Nelly Korda feels women’s golf is taking a ‘step forward’

Nelly Korda believes the venue for this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship reflects progress in women's golf. The major tournament is underway at Ballusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey from June 22-25.

Nelly Korda was taken aback when she saw the golf course ahead of the tournament's commencement. In a press interview on Tuesday, June 20, the LPGA Tour golfer Nelly Korda remarked about the course via Golf.com:

“When I just walked out here yesterday and I played the front nine, I couldn’t believe what kind of condition the golf course was in. I think that the women’s game is really making a step forward where we get to play all these historic venues.”

The women's golf game has changed dramatically in recent years. Their championship was not only held in great locations but the prize money was also enhanced.

However, Nelly Korda struggled with accuracy during her time playing at the Women's PGA Championship. She sadly missed the cut after playing a round of five over on Friday, June 23.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 leaderboard

Leona Maguire led the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after the second round, with a five-shot deficit, followed by Norwegian golfer Celine Borge, Mel Reid, and Xyu Lin.

Some of the top-ranked golfers including Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, and Charley Hull went back home after missing the cut.

Below is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship round 2 leaderboard:

1: Leona Maguire: -5

T2: Celine Borge: -4

T2: Mel Reid: -4

T2: Xiyu Lin: -4

T5: Minjee Lee: -3

T5: Lee-Anne Pace: -3

7 : Ruoning Yin: -2

T8: Celine Boutier: -1

T8: Allisen Corpuz: -1

T8: Stephanie Meadow: -1

T8: Mina Harigae: -1

T8: Jenny Shin: -1

T8: Brooke M. Henderson: -1

T8: Jin Young Ko: -1

T8: Gina Kim: -1

T16: Lauren Coughlin: E

T16: Sarah Schmelzel: E

T16: Yuka Saso: E

T16: Amy Yang: E

T16: Linn Grant: E

All about Baltusrol Golf Club

Baltusrol Golf Club is a private 36-hole course located in Springfield, New York, about 20 miles west of New York. It was created by A.W. Tillinghast in 1922 and has been refurbished twice, once by Rees Jones in 2014 and again by Gil Hanse in 2021.

The golf course is famous for hosting major events for men, women, and amateur golfers. It has hosted 15 USGA-sponsored competitions. This includes seven US Opens, four US Open Amateur Championships, two US Women's Opens, and two US Women's Amateur Championships.

Baltusrol Golf Club (Image via Getty)

Baltusrol has already hosted two PGA Championships (men) before hosting the first women's PGA Championship in 2023.

Here is a list of all the major events hosted by Baltusrol Golf Course:

2018: US Junior Amateur

2016: PGA Championship

2005: PGA Championship

2000: US Amateur

1993: US Open

1985: US Women's Open

1980: US Open

1967: US Open

1961: US Women's Open

1954: US Open

1946: US Amatuer

1936: US Open

1926: US Amateur

1915: US Open

1911: US Women's Amatuer

1904: US Amateur

1903: US Open

1901: US Women's Amatuer

