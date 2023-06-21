Nelly Korda injury update: LPGA star is pain-free and ‘hungry’ for 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda has announced that she is pain-free and 'hungry' ahead of the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as she is returning to action after a month of recovering from back issues.

Korda last played at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May, where she failed to make it to the weekend. However, she started having issues with her back and had to pull out of a few tournaments.

On Tuesday, Korda was speaking at the pre-event press conference at Baltusrol Golf Club, where she was asked about her injury status. The World No. 2 golfer said that she was fit and feeling no pain at the moment.

She said:

"I honestly wouldn’t be playing if I wasn’t 100 percent. I’m very excited. It’s going to be a pretty interesting test this week. It’s an amazing golf course and your game has to be good and on all cylinders."

She added that she had dealt with the injuries ever since she started playing the game.

"Coming from a family that has played sports throughout their entire life, it just comes with it. You look at so many athletes, they all go through something."

She cited Rafel Nadal's example, who has consistently struggled with injuries throughout his career but was still able to become one of the greatest athletes in the world.

"It’s something you constantly learn from."

The 24-year-old golfer said that she took a break just to avoid having her lower back worsen further. She added that it was good to take a break sometimes.

She said:

"When it's kind of taken away from you when you're having to take a forced break in a sense, you appreciate the life a little bit more. I feel like I love the game of golf. I love competing. I have so much fun doing this and traveling.

"It just makes me appreciate it more. A little bit more hungry."

When will Nelly Korda tee off at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, round 1?

Nelly Korda during the practice round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set to commence on Thursday, June 22, at Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield. 156 players will compete in the second major of the season.

Nelly Korda is paired with Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko for the first two rounds at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The trio will tee off at 2:01 pm EST on Thursday, June 22, at Baltusrol Lower Course.

Korda's only win at the Major Championship has come at the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship. She hasn't won any LPGA Tour events this year. Her last victory came at the Pelican Women’s Championship last November. Before failing to make a cut at the Founders Cup, she had six top-10 finishes in seven starts this year.

The purse size of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is $9 million with the winner receiving $1.3 million. Chun In-gee is the defending champion at the event and she is paired alongside 2019 winner Hannah Green and 2017 champion Danielle Kang.

Poll : 0 votes