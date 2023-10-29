"I was crying in my room” - Alexander Knappe gets emotional on managing to keep his Tour card for next season

Playing on the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour is a dream for many golfers and Alexander Knappe is just one of those few who've got their dreams fulfilled. Getting the tour card can be a great moment for any golfer, however, retaining the card each season can turn out to be a tumultuous task for many professionals out there.

Although viewers usually see the glory and prizes related to professional golfing tournaments, there's also a side where players like Knappe struggle to be a part of the sport. However, the German golfer was fortunate enough and secure his place in the DP World Tour for the next season.

Alexander Knappe was extremely emotional following his post-game interview after he secured the required points to retain his DP World Tour card. He secured a T36 finish at the Qatar Masters in Doha which helped him get in the top 116 resulting in the retainment.

"I'm speechless, it was such a fight. I told you, I didn't wanna show any emotions."

Alexander Knappe added via his post-game interview:

"I was crying in my room this morning and it was a hard day but I managed to get it done and got another season."

The 34-year-old golfer was fighting back his tears while speaking to the interviewer portraying the constant struggles he's been going through. Knappe has lost his tour card before and didn't want to go through it again.

Alexander Knappe has been playing professional golf since 2011

Although he doesn't have a single win on the DP World Tour, Alexander Knappe has been playing consistent professional golf since 2011. However, he hasn't been consistent in the European Tour and has lost his Tour card before as well.

Surprisingly, his performance on the Challenge Tour and the Sunshine Tour is far better. Knappe has four Challenge Tour victories to his name and one Sunshine Tour victory.

Additionally, the German golfer has also played for the Pro Golf Tour where he won three tournaments increasing his professional win tally to seven. With his place in the DP World Tour secure for the next season, Knappe will probably make the push for the prestigious PGA Tour.