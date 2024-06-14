“I'd love if we played more golf courses like this” - Rory McIlroy heaps praise on the ‘exciting’ Pinehurst course despite others calling it ‘tough’

Reigning champion Wyndham Clark dubbed the Pinehurst No.2 course “borderline” during the US Open 2024 practice earlier this week. Following this, several other players came out to admit that the course was ‘tough’ to play at. However, Rory McIlroy has now lauded the conditions at the US Open host course.

Players were welcomed on Thursday with sandy scrub, additional wiregrass, and uneven fairways at Pinehurst. Matteo Manassero’s attempted putt saw his golf ball roll back to him during the event’s start, hinting at a 'nightmare start' awaiting players. Despite this, McIlroy managed to come through and take the early lead.

The Northern Irishman carded a bogey-free 65 to share the top spot on the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay. Speaking after his round, the 34-year-old noted that the course was demanding “more creative and imaginative” play and he would “love” to play “more golf courses like this.”

Stating that he finds the US Open host course ‘exciting’, Rory McIlroy said (at 7:08):

“It just gives us a different look than what we play week in week out. It's different, it's exciting. You have to be a little more creative and imaginative.

Sort of brings me back to Links Golf when I was a kid, the greens were a bit more sort of sloppy and there's a bit more movement on them. But there's options you can chip it, you can putt it. I'd love if we played more golf courses like this."

Rory McIlroy, in the same presser, revealed that he’s kept a similar strategy and mindset during his past US Open outings as well. The ace golfer said he’s “just trying to hit it into the middle of greens” and give him a chance.

He noted that his short game was good early on and he managed to have a really controlled run, which helped him clinch the early lead.

Rory McIlroy shares round 1 lead at US Open 2024

Rory McIlroy registered his first bogey-free round in a major since 2014 on Thursday. The Northern Irishman, who’s been on a major drought for the past five years, carded a 5-under 65 in the opening round at Pinehurst.

He shared the lead with Patrick Cantlay, who holed out from a bunker for birdie on his second hole and made a pair of birdie putts in the 20-foot range. McIlroy capped off his round with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to attain a rare clean card at Pinehurst. The golfer even celebrated it by waving to the crowd in the grandstands.

It is pertinent to note that Pinehurst No. 2 wasn’t easy to play on Thursday. Masters champion and event favorite Scottie Scheffler struggled on the greens. The world’s No. 1 player, eyeing his second major of the year, managed only a 71 and settled for a T34 position.

Rory McIlroy seems to be in a strong position to aim for the big win on Sunday. For the unversed, the PGA Tour star has won the last three majors where he started with a bogey-free round, including his latest one at Hoylake in 2014.

With three rounds to go, it’ll be interesting to see how the four-time major champion fares in the competition.