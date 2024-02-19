Rory McIlroy shared insights into Scottie Scheffler's struggles with putting, an issue the latter once again encountered at the Genesis Invitational. Despite securing a commendable T10 position on the leaderboard and delivering impressive shots, the American professional golfer found himself ranked 51st in SG/Putting. During the first day itself, he missed six putts.

Meanwhile, after completing his fourth round, Rory McIlroy appeared on a TV broadcast with CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner. During their conversation, the Northern Irish professional golfer was questioned by Renner about any advice he might offer to Scheffler concerning his putting game.

Rory McIlroy promptly responded, acknowledging that he had also struggled with putting for an extended period. He said (via Golf Magic):

“I've certainly been through my fair share of putting woes over the years. And I finally feel like I've broken through and become a pretty consistent putter.”

Later, the 34-year-old golfer suggested that trying out a mallet putter (for stability) could prove to be beneficial for Scottie Scheffler. He added:

“So, I'd love to see Scottie try a mallet. But selfishly for me, Scottie does everything else so well that he's given the rest of us a chance.”

For the uninitiated, Scottie Sheffler currently uses Logon Olson prototype as his putter. He had experimented with several mallet putters in the past and might once again consider the advice of the 4-time Major Championship winner.

How did Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both perform at the Genesis Invitational?

Rory McIlroy didnt’ have a good start at the Genesis Invitational. He ended his first round with four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys and earned a score of three over par. His second round was pretty decent as compared to the first as he secured three birdies and one eagle to settle his score at five under par.

McIlroy then made five birdies and three bogeys to finish his third round at two under par. His fourth round started on a good note as he earned two consecutive birdies on 1st and 2nd holes. In total, he secured four birdies and three bogeys to finish the round at 1 under par. McIlroy was placed in the T24 position on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler begins his first round with a stunning eagle on hole one. He earned a total of four birdies, three bogeys and one eagle to conclude the day at three under par.

Scheffler’s second round was decent as he once again earned an eagle but this time on the 11th hole. The six-time PGA Tour winner secured a total of two birdies, one bogey, one eagle and one double bogey to end the round at one under par.

Scottie Scheffler concluded his third round with four birdies and three bogeys and made the score of one under par. He secured five birdies and two bogeys for his fourth round, ending the round at three under par and earning a T10 position on the leaderboard.