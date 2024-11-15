"I'd love to win majors"- Alex Fitzpatrick opens up about taking next steps in his career

English golfer Alex Fitzpatrick is currently playing at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He posted an even-par score during the second round on Friday.

Fitzpatrick had a shining amatuer career having competed in two Walker Cups and reaching fourth place in the World Amateur Rankings before turning pro in 2022. Recently, he talked with the DP World Tour about his future goals, where he spoke about having really big dreams.

"I think like every golfer, I want to be world no. 1. I want to play Ryder Cups. I would love to win majors. So, yeah that's the goal. Hopefully I can achieve them."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Given his performance at the 2024 Open Championship where he finished tied 17th and four strokes ahead of his brother Matt Fitzpatrick, his dream doesn't seem too far fetched. The 25-year-old had an entire "Full Swing" episode dedicated to him in the second season. He spoke about growing up as a succesful golfer's brother and the pressures that came along with it.

During the same video segment, the DP World Tour asked him if he gets frustrated easily. He said (via DP World Tour):

"Something that I have been working on. I can't say I am the best at handling when things go wrong but me and my team are trying to figure out ways to try and deal with that a little better."

Alex Fitzpatrick is currently placed T16 after two rounds of the DP World Tour Championship with a score of 3-under.

"Hopefully a very successful one" - Alex Fitzpatrick's prediction for "super talented" girlfriend's professional career

Alex Fitzpatrick's girlfriend, Rachel Kuehn, is also a talented golfer. The three-time Curtis Cup player recently made her professional debut and Fitzpatrick is supporting her all the way.

Both of them had attended the Wake Forest University in North Carolina and Fitzpatrick has even caddied for her in the past. When asked how he thinks, Kuehn's career will shape up, he had the most endearing answer (via DP World Tour).

"Hopefully a very successful one. She works incredibly hard, super talented. I can't say she will do anything short of being very successful on the LPGA Tour,"

Kuehn is currently in action at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge in Florida. She scored an even-par in the second round of the tournament. Overall she has carded a score of 1-over. This is her first professional event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback