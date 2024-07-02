“I’d pay a lot to see that”; “YouTube Golf is the future” – Fans excited as Hailey Rae Ostrom calls on Paige Spiranac for a golf match

Hailey Rae Ostrom recently challenged Paige Spiranac to a golf match. Golf fans might soon witness a faceoff between these two golf influencers as Spiranac has accepted the challenge.

Paige Spiranac is the biggest golf social media influencer, boasting 4 million followers on Instagram. Hailey Rae Ostrom is also a significant name with over 920,000 followers on the popular media-sharing platform.

On Monday, July 1, Hailey Rae Ostrom asked Spiranac via X for a golf match after many of her fans requested they play together. She wrote:

"Hey @PaigeSpiranac it sounds like everyone wants to see us play. What do you say?"

Spiranac was quick to respond and accept the challenge.

Fans on social media were excited to see the possibility of the two top golf influencers facing each other soon. Here's a look at some reactions:

"I’d pay a lot to see that," one fan wrote.

"YouTube Golf is the future," another fan posted.

"I think you'd break YouTube," this fan commented.

"I definitely want to see you both play," one user wrote.

"I'd be happy being a Caddy for the day..can let me know,thanks ⛳️," another user wrote.

"If you can get Charley Hull. You and she would be a great team," this fan suggested.

Did Hailey Rae Ostrom also play professional golf like Paige Spiranac?

Unlike Paige Spiranac, Hailey Rae Ostrom has never competed on the professional golf circuit. However, she had a successful career at the junior and amateur levels.

Ostrom achieved a podium finish at the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship. She claimed four titles during her senior year at George Fox University and served as vice-captain of the team that won the Conference championship.

Ostrom and Paige Spiranac had a bit of rivalry, which was sparked by a disagreement over Tiger Woods two years ago. It began when golf analyst Amanda Rose praised Woods as the 'ultimate girl dad'. Ostrom expressed her disagreement and referenced Tiger's infamous 2009 scandal.

"Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009," she responded to Rose." I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category.

Paige Spiranac also joined the conversation and accused Ostrom's father of criticizing how she conducted her business. She also disclosed that she had blocked both the father and daughter for their comments about her.

Both exchanged a few comments that day before Ostrom apologized to Spiranac and called for a truce.

