“I definitely struggled the first five months” - Solheim Cup rookie Andrea Lee opens up on her dream journey to Spain

American golfer Andrea Lee will make her Solheim Cup debut this year. She earned a spot in the team after her incredible performance on the LPGA Tour this season, including two top-10 finishes.

Lee recently talked about the Solheim Cup in her interview with the media. The golfer said that she struggled with her game in the first five months this year but bounced back to finally earned a spot in the American Solheim Cup team.

Speaking about her performance, Andrea Lee said (via the LPGA):

"I definitely struggled the first five months this year. I think I was a little bit anxious to try and accomplish all these things that I wanted to do this season after such a great season last year. I felt like I was a little impatient and I was struggling with some other things too. I even thought to myself I probably won't have the best chance to qualify for the team on my own if I play this way."

“I tried to keep the Solheim Cup out of mind and just focus on myself and my game first. I feel like I hit the pause and reset button and regrouped and was able to turn the game around a little bit. The stretch in Europe was a huge confidence booster for me, top 10s at the Scottish Open and the (AIG Women’s) Open and I think that's when I realized maybe I still have a chance at making this team. That was the mindset throughout the entire year leading up to this," she added.

The 2023 Solheim Cup is scheduled to commence on September 22 and will have its finale on Sunday, September 24. The tournament will take place at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Andrea Lee's performances in 2023

Lee started 2023 by playing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She finished in the 27th position before finishing in the T51 position at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

She struggled with her game in the mid-season when she missed the cut in seven tournaments. However, the American golfer bounced back and tied for ninth place at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and then finished T9 at the 2023 AIG Women's Open.

Here are the results of all the events Andrea Lee played in 2023 on the LPGA Tour:

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

Score: 71-67-69-71

Result: T11

Prize money: $34,921

Portland Classic

Score: 66-71-68-66

Result: T10

Prize money: $29,958

CPKC Women's Open

Score: 74-70-72-70

Result: T13

Prize money: $38,110

AIG Women's Open

Score: 71-68-72-74

Result: T9

Prize money: $190,387

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf

Score: 72-69-69-69

Result: T9

Prize money: $41,824

The Amundi Evian Championship

Score: 69-78

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

U.S. Women's Open

Score: 74-73-73-73

Result: T20

Prize money: $106,269

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Score: 76-76

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

Score: 71-73

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

Mizuho Americas Open

Score: 72-73-72-69

Result: T21

Prize money: $28,443

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards

Score: 63-69-72

Result: 27

Prize money: $10,705

Cognizant Founders Cup

Score: 76-74

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Score: 72-74

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

The Chevron Championship

Score: 73-69-77-77

Result: T56

Prize money: $15,232

DIO Implant LA Open

Score: 75-72

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain

Score: 70-73

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

HSBC Women's World Championship

Score:72-71-76-73

Result: T56

Prize money: $5,098

Honda LPGA Thailand

Score: 72-70-75-67

Result: T51

Prize money: $5,528

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Score: 74-71-74-72

Result: 27

Prize money: $17,174