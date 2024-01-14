“I deserve 17 dinners” - Joel Dahmen reacts to accidentally saving 17 players from missing the Friday cut at Sony Open in Hawaii

Joel Dahmen feels he deserves 17 dinners from as many players who were able to make the cut at the Sony Open due to his missed birdie putt on the final hole of the Friday round.

Dahmen jumped 10 spots to T55 after carding a 68 in the third round, but a day before, he was fighting to make it to the weekend at Waialae. Starting from the 10th tee on the second day, he was at 2-under ahead of the final hole. On the par-5 ninth, he was just four feet away from the birdie and had a chance to move the cutline to 3-under.

However, as luck would have it, he missed the easy four-footer, and the cutline remained at 2-under. While Dahmen still made the cut, he also brought the 17 other players at 2-under 138 inside the cutline. Instead of just the top 60 and ties, a total of 82 players made it to the weekend at the Sony Open.

Hideki Matsuyama, Eric Cole, Michael Kim, Lanto Griffin, Parker Coody, Justin Lower, Brandon Wu, Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Seamus Power, Corey Conners, Martin Trainer, Denny McCarthy, Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Adam Svensson, and Matt NeSmith were the players who were benefited by Dahmen's missed birdie putt.

Dahmen was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour:

"I deserve 17 dinners. I have 17 dinners coming my way; I’m probably going to play 25 events this year … We can probably start with one tonight. Low round today pays for our dinner tonight, of the 2 under."

The 36-year-old golfer explained that his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, misread the put on the 18th hole.

"Unbelievable misread from Geno there. It definitely broke more right than I thought it was going to, but maybe I started it more right ... I think the real problem is I drove it in the bunker off the tee; four bogeys in five holes on Thursday, there are a lot of things. I hit the ball 138 times. It looks like it comes down to that last putt, but it comes down to all the other 137," he added.

When will Joel Dahmen tee off in Round 4 of the Sony Open in Hawaii?

Joel Dahmen is grouped with Robert MacIntyre and Parker Coody for the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. The trio will tee off on Sunday, January 14, from the 10th hole at 1:40 p.m. EST.

The former PGA Tour winner is still 10 strokes behind the 54-hole leaders, Grayson Murray and Keegan Bradley. Murray shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the third round with the help of four birdies and a five-foot eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. He was joined by Keegan Bradley, who shot 7-under-63 to jump 13 spots.

The final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii will begin on Sunday at 12:40 p.m. ET. Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers and Nico Echavarria are grouped for the day and will tee off from the first hole. Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai and Justin Rose will be the first group to begin the final round from the 10th tee.