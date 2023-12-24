Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera has been released on parole after a two-year sentence for gender violence and has now been cleared to play on PGA Tour sanctioned events. Andy Levinson, Senior Vice-President of the Tour, sent Cabrera a letter stating that his ban was lifted effective immediately.

The 54-year-old served a prison sentence for domestic violence, assault and abuse charges against his ex-wife and two ex-girlfriends. However, with his release and return to golf, Angel Cabrera has now asked his past partners for forgiveness, admitting that what he did was wrong.

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Cabrera said:

"I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things."

Angel Cabrera also expressed his repentance to his fans, whom he felt he had disappointed because of his actions. The former Masters champion said that he regretted letting down the sport as well.

"I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me — and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport," Cabrera added.

Angel Cabrera hopes to turn his life around, play at the 2024 Masters

While Angel Cabrera has been allowed to play on the PGA Tour, it has not yet been confirmed by the Masters if he will be allowed to return.

Cabrera hopes to return to the Majors next year while also wishing to turn his life around. He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"I've made serious mistakes, but I've also paid my debts. I'm going to work as hard as I can to clean up my image. I want to recover the stature I had as an athlete. Golf is everything to me. It's my life. I have to continue."

Cabrera has been given a strict warning that if he fails to comply with the terms of his release, his suspension on the PGA Tour will be put back into place.