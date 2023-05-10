“I didn’t have the funds” – LPGA Tour debutant Paige Crawford shares her ‘inspirational’ journey of becoming a pro golfer

Paige Crawford won the John Shippen Cognizant Cup with a three-over-par 75, earning her exemption onto the LPGA Tour. She will make her debut in the 2023 Congnizant Founders Cup, which will be played at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, from May 11 to 14.

Crawford discussed her journey and stated that her ultimate goal is to play on the LPGA Tour. Addressing reporters ahead of the competition, the golfer revealed that she used to play at the Big Sky Conference Championship and held a record.

When asked about her journey, Paige Crawford stated:

"I won Big Sky Conference championships. I still have the record for that luckily, in 2013. and then after that, I was just ..I graduated but I played on mini-tours. That's really expensive, and I did not have the funds."

"My parents were helping out a little bit, and so I was only playing like four or five tournaments a year at the most," she added. "And in between, I was helping my sister or taking care of my nephew. He's 14 now. And then I got a few jobs and I was saving up.

"I worked at a climbing gym, worked at the golf course, and DoorDash during Covid time, and I was just saving all I could. And the. Megan got the van. We were doing a lot of car camping before she got the van, and I was like, okay, I guess I'm going to quit my job. And I was really scared about it. And luckily I went to Florida and played in the match-play event, and I ended up finding a sponsor then."

" So last year was my first time playing full-time ever. So it's really amazing. I am so grateful for this opportunity. At my age, a lot of girls stopped playing, but I just have to keep going. I couldn't help", she added.

The LPGA Tour shared a video of the press conference on their social media pages.

2023 Congnizant Founders Cup field

Here's a list of all the golfers who will be playing at the 2023 Congnizant Founders Cup:

Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Lilia Vu

Atthaya Thitikul

Minjee Lee

Lexi Thompson

Brooke Henderson

Georgia Hall

Celine Boutier

Xiyu Lin

Hannah Green

Nasa Hataoka

Ashleigh Buhai

Ruoning Yin

Allisen Corpuz

Jennifer Kupcho

Hye Jin Choi

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie KyriacouInes Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Katie Lu (a)

Polly Mack

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

