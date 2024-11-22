“I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support”: Paige Spiranac takes firm stance on female empowerment

Paige Spiranac is active on social media and has over a million followers on X (formerly Twitter). She regularly shares her views and opinions on various topics on the platform. This week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied to a fan's comment regarding pop icon Sabrina Carpenter.

An X user posted a comment praising Carpenter for "embracing her sexuality" with women as her "target audience". Spiranac replied by stating that women should be able to dress the way they want if that's what makes them feel empowered.

Spiranac wrote on X:

"I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze. Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered. One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention w***e for doing the same exact thing"

The original post read:

"Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it."

Paige Spiranac's 2025 Limited Edition Calendar

Paige Spiranac launched her car-themed calendar for the upcoming year during the first week of November. Following the successful release last year, fans were quick to sell out the 2025 release.

The autographed $75 item includes pictures of Spiranac with gorgeous cars from the Craig Jackson Collection in collaboration with Barrett Jackson and Brad Olson. Each month has two full page images of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Compared to last year's edition, the new release features a new layout with much better quality and production.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Spiranac disclosed that the annual project is very close to her and her mother, Annette. Her mother aids in the production of the calendars and plays a crucial role in deciding the wardrobe, hair, and makeup. The former professional golfer also disclosed that all photos from the last two editions of the project were shot by her mother.

She said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

"It is car-themed this year, which was something that my mother and I have always talked about and thought that it’d be really cool to do. She [Annette] was a rock star when it came to the shoot and we had so much fun. We shot during her birthday and she always said this is like one of her favorite things to do, and so to be able to do this with my mom, obviously for her to be so supportive throughout the entire process, and then for her to really pick and style a lot of the looks was really special.”

