  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support”: Paige Spiranac takes firm stance on female empowerment

“I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support”: Paige Spiranac takes firm stance on female empowerment

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Nov 22, 2024 16:49 GMT
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac, 2024 TOUR Championship (Image via Getty)

Paige Spiranac is active on social media and has over a million followers on X (formerly Twitter). She regularly shares her views and opinions on various topics on the platform. This week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied to a fan's comment regarding pop icon Sabrina Carpenter.

An X user posted a comment praising Carpenter for "embracing her sexuality" with women as her "target audience". Spiranac replied by stating that women should be able to dress the way they want if that's what makes them feel empowered.

Spiranac wrote on X:

"I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze. Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered. One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention w***e for doing the same exact thing"
also-read-trending Trending

The original post read:

"Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it."

Paige Spiranac's 2025 Limited Edition Calendar

Paige Spiranac launched her car-themed calendar for the upcoming year during the first week of November. Following the successful release last year, fans were quick to sell out the 2025 release.

The autographed $75 item includes pictures of Spiranac with gorgeous cars from the Craig Jackson Collection in collaboration with Barrett Jackson and Brad Olson. Each month has two full page images of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Compared to last year's edition, the new release features a new layout with much better quality and production.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Spiranac disclosed that the annual project is very close to her and her mother, Annette. Her mother aids in the production of the calendars and plays a crucial role in deciding the wardrobe, hair, and makeup. The former professional golfer also disclosed that all photos from the last two editions of the project were shot by her mother.

She said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

"It is car-themed this year, which was something that my mother and I have always talked about and thought that it’d be really cool to do. She [Annette] was a rock star when it came to the shoot and we had so much fun. We shot during her birthday and she always said this is like one of her favorite things to do, and so to be able to do this with my mom, obviously for her to be so supportive throughout the entire process, and then for her to really pick and style a lot of the looks was really special.”

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी