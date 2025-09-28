‘I don’t appreciate those words’: Keegan Bradley takes a dig at the media during 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley took a dig at the media during the 2025 Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup came to Bethpage Black in this edition after a successful expedition in Rome in 2023. The international tournament finished with its second day of competitions on Saturday, and following that, Bradley joined a press conference.In the presser, Bradley was asked whether his players were responsible for the US fans’ behavior. In response, he answered that the US fans were upset because the home team was losing. As a follow-up, he asked whether Bradley called the US fans hostile, and he answered:“I don't appreciate those words that you just said. I know what you're trying to do.”In the Saturday foursomes, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young, from the US side, won a match against Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg with 4&amp;2. In the Saturday fourballs, J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele won against Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka.Keegan Bradley shares his thoughts about 2025 Ryder Cup crowdKeegan Bradley shared his thoughts about the hostile environment at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He described how his team needed to step back a little to win, and that the fans were still passionate, cheering for the US Ryder Cup team. He said, via ASAP Sports:“They have come into a hostile environment and played great golf. You know, sometimes as a competitor, as an athlete, you have to take a step back and again sort of tip your cap to something like that. They have been a tough team. They have partnered great. And Luke is an incredible captain. He's done a great job this week. I didn't see -- I mean, I thought the fans were passionate. I mean, their home team is getting beat bad. You know, they are passionate fans.“You're always going to have a few people that cross the line, and that's unfortunate. I was happy to see our players trying to quiet down some people that were like that. Part of it our fault. We are not playing up to the standards that they want to see, and they are angry, and they should be.”Keegan Bradley also shared his thoughts about the Bethpage Black terrain in the same press conference. He explained that the greens were soft and had the perfect shape to play in. He added that the greens at Bethpage were never this soft in the past.