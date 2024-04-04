"I don’t even know who Anthony Kim is"; "Who cares?": Golf fans react to LIV golfer’s Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka claim

Anthony Kim continues to be the talk of the golf world. Kim spoke to the press before the LIV Golf Miami event and a few of his statements surprised most fans.

Kim claimed that he was unaware that Brooks Koepka had won back-to-back Majors, as well as having been "vaguely aware" about Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019.

Fans online reacted to these claims from Anthony Kim, with some doubting that it was true and others showing their disapproval. One X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

"I don’t even know who Anthony Kim is"

Another user posted:

"Who cares?"

Let's take a look at some other reactions on X:

"How can someone be ‘vaguely aware?’ He either knew or he didn’t," one user posted.

"Majority of golf fans around the world are only vaguely aware of Antony Kim," another fan wrote.

"So he really did take his insurance policy and go on benders for a decade lol," some fan posted.

"We are now officially OUT on Anthony Kim. Guy is a loser," another user wrote.

Kim played golf professionally between 2006 and 2012. In that period he had three official PGA Tour victories (plus one unofficial). His career on the Tour was cut short due to injury.

Anthony Kim's interview with David Feherty

Very little was heard from Kim during the 12 years between his early retirement and his signing with LIV Golf. Upon his arrival in the league, the player assured that he would tell his story soon and he did so in an interview with David Feherty.

Kim said he went through very difficult times and was surrounded by bad influences. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I’m not going to lie, I was around some bad people. People that took advantage of me. Scam artists. And when you’re 24 or 25, even 30 years old, you don’t realize the snakes that are living under your roof."

Kim also related that his interest in golf was practically nil until his wife Emily became interested in learning the sport. It was this interest that brought him back to the courses and he began practicing with his wife's set of clubs.

During the interview, it was also stated that a documentary will be produced to further delve into Kim's life, his golf career, and the challenges he has had to face and overcome.