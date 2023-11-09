“I don’t fight pressure like that” – 43-year-old Adam Scott hopeful about taking the win at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Adam Scott is all set to tee off at this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 8, and will run through the weekend to have its final on Sunday, November 12.

Scott last won an event in 2020 and will be looking forward to breaking his three-year winless streak at the PGA Tour event. He is the second-highest-ranked golfer (No. 45) playing this week and is among the favorites to win the trophy.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Scott opened up about his performance. He said as quoted by Golf Week:

“Many different times in my career I’ve come to events as the favorite, world No. 1 or in good form with expectations being high. That’s what I like, that’s the environment I want to be in.

"If it is the case this week that I feel like I’m the best player here, it might help me perform a little bit better. I don’t fight pressure like that, you can feed off that expectation a little bit.”

Having turned pro in 2000, Scott has won 31 tournaments in his career. He won 14 events on the PGA Tour, 11 on the European Tour, and four on the Asian Tour.

Adam Scott's odds to win the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Adam Scott is the experts' favorite to win the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship with odds of +1400. He is the top favorite to win the tournament as per the odds shared by SportsLine (h/t CBSSports).

Here are the odds of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Adam Scott +1400

Brendon Todd +1600

Lucas Herbert +1800

Akshay Bhatia +1800

Thomas Detry +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Lucas Glover +2200

Luke List +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Mackenzie Hughes +2800

Alex Smalley +2800

Ryan Palmer +3300

Nick Hardy +3500

Mark Hubbard +3500

Doug Ghim +3500

Davis Riley +4000

Stewart Cink +4000

Brandon Wu +5000

In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, Scott also spoke about his performances and his form. He said:

“I’m not going to get results being on the couch at home. I’m here to try and win this golf tournament. I’ve been working at a lot of different things in my game and I’m trying to put it all together here this week.”

He had last competed at the Zozo Championship and finished in the T41 position with a score of +4. Collin Morikawa won the tournament after defeating Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.

Adam Scott will tee off for the first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday, November 8 at 11:03 a.m. ET with Ben Griffin and Brian Gay on the first tee hole.

The first round of the tournament will start at 5:55 a.m. ET with Jonas Blixt teeing off with Jeff Overton and Kramer Hickok on the first hole while Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft and Vince Whaley tee off on the tenth.