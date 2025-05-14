"I don’t get how Rory McIlroy has a fanbase": Golf fans go south as the PGA star clears the air about Bryson DeChambeau mishap

Rory McIlroy recently addressed his previous cold shoulder towards Bryson DeChambeau during the 2025 Masters. It created a buzz within the golfing cmmunity, many of whom are questioning the Northern Irishman's fan appeal.

NUCLR GOLF shared an X post on May 14, with a video clip of Rory McIlroy stating his views on this controversy. It came out following DeChambeau's remarks made after the Masters. He claimed that Rory McIlroy did not engage with him throughout their final-round pairing. Reacting to that, McIloy stated:

I don't know what he was expecting. Like we were trying to win the Masters, I'm not going to try to be his best mate out there. Yeah, look, everyone approaches the game in different ways, and I was focused on myself and what I needed to do, and that's really all that it was. It wasn't anything against him or against it, just what I needed. I felt that's what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day," Rory McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy's remarks received mixed reactions from fans who trolled him in the comment section. Some of those comments read:

"I don’t get how Rory has a fanbase… he’s a complete fucking douchebag."

"Bryson was ASKED A QUESTION. He didn’t just throw that information out there. You want him to lie? Why is this still a big deal?"

"Rory as usual being a dickhead."

"He’s all cocky now that he finally won. Remember when Bryson congratulated Xander after the PGA. Rory ran to his car crying after Bryson won the US Open," a fan posted on X.

Additionally, on the work front, Rory McIlroy is all set to tee off at the 2025 PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy to tee off early with scheffler and defensgind champ schauffele at 2025 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy will kick off his 2025 PGA Championship with an early start, teeing off at 8:22 am ET in the first round. Here's the full list of first-round tee times for all participants, including Rory McIlroy:

Tee No. 1

"7:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 p.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

