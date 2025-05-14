Rory McIlroy beats Phil Mickelson and $40M worth PGA Tour Pro at Quail Hollow record

Rory McIlroy is currently in the field for the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. He is the 2025 Masters champion and has plenty of confidence and momentum coming into the second major championship.

The Northern Irish golfer has the advantage of playing at Quail Hollow. He has one of the best records at the golf club and is miles ahead of Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

According to Golf Digest, Rory McIlroy has the best cumulative score to par at Quail Hollow Golf Club since 2010 and has scored -102 in 50 rounds. The next best score is from Rickie Fowler at -47 in 45 rounds and Phil Mickelson at -44 in 40 rounds.

All three golfers are in the field at the Quail Hollow Golf Club this week and will have a chance to improve their scores. However, getting past Rory McIlroy seems a bit overwhelming for now and may require one or two more events for these two golfers to catch up.

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed immense success at this golf club; he won the Wells Fargo Championship last year on this golf course and has four wins in total, making him one of the favorites going into the 2025 PGA Championship.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off for the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy is all set to tee off at 8:22 am ET on day one of the 2025 PGA Championship. He is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who is the defending champion of the event.

Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship.

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 p.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Rory McIlroy will be one of the favorites this week at PGA Championship - Source: Imagn

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

