PGA Tour Player Director Peter Malnati has called for the unification of professional golf ahead of a reported meeting with LIV Golf chief Yasir Al Rumayyan.

Malnati is currently at the TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. He shot 6-under 66 on Saturday with the help of eight birdies to move 31 spots to T24 with just 18 holes remaining. After his brilliant round, he addressed the media and spoke about the reported meeting between the Policy Board and Yasir Al Rumayyan.

"I think something needs to happen for our sport," he said. "I would love to see a unified game where we can -- it doesn't mean that -- I want there to be different tours where guys can play, I want that.

"But I want to see a unified game where, when we have events like The Players Championship, that we have all the best players in the world and we're proud to call 'em PGA Tour members. That's what I want. I don't know how we get there, but that's what I want," he continued.

Many PGA Tour members have voiced their opinion against the smooth inclusion of the LIV-associated golfers. The 36-year-old golfer said that a middle point was needed so that the best players could play on the PGA Tour.

Besides Malnati, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Peter Malnati, and Tiger Woods are the other five player directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

When will Peter Malnati tee off at the final round of the Players Championship?

Peter Malnati is paired with Matti Schmid for the final round of the Players Championship 2024. The duo will take off on Sunday, March 17 at 11:45 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Players Championship (all times ET):

