“I don’t really care where it is” – Brooks Koepka says the weather condition on golf fields doesn’t bother him

Brooks Koepka seemed to ooze confidence after the first round at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore. The former No. 1 in the OWGR rankings, started on a good note in the LIV event. LIV Golf Singapore is being held from May 3 to 6, 2024 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka was tied at T2 with five other players (Thomas Peters, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer, and Kevin Na) after the first round with a score of 5 under par. At the top of the leaderboard is Sebastian Menoz with six under par.

In the post-round press conference, on being asked if he considers himself a hot-weather player given that he has won at LIV Golf Jeddah in 2022 and 2023, Koepka said:

"I don't really care where it is as long as I win."

Singapore is also having hot and humid weather and temperatures hovered in the 80s from 81°F to 90°F on Thursday. The temperatures are expected to be the same on Friday.

Talking about his performance on the first day, Koepka said (via Ten Golf):

"Yeah, played pretty solid really didn't do anything other than a three putt on 16 um it was kind of disappointing but yeah just played really solid."

He further said that he was feeling better about the game in the last tournament at LIV Golf Adelaide.

"I felt like it was starting to come around last week the ball striking was there just didn't make any putts but made a few today definitely could have been more but it's nice to see some go in."

The winner at LIV Golf Singapore will take $4 million of the $25 million doled out to the competitors.

Brooks Koepka won't celebrate his birthday and will prepare for the upcoming 2024 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka, who is also celebrating his 34th birthday, was also asked about birthday celebrations in the post-round press conference. Koepka said (via TenGolf):

"I don't drink during tournament weeks so I'm not going to do anything especially with the PGA coming up I'm not. I'm dry so I won't be doing anything and just like I said it's going to be golf workout."

He said that he'll go out with his wife Jenna Sims after the tournament. Koepka and Sims tied the knot in 2022 and had a baby last year.

"I mean I'm very boring in the weeks that I play. (I will) go back (and) try to see if I can hang out with Jenna and crew for a bit, but you know I'll be kind of busy we're just going to go out dinner tonight and that's about it."

Brooks Koepka will head the 2024 PGA Championship scheduled from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course. Koepka won last year's tournament and will be looking to repeat the feat.

In 2024, Koepka had 4 top-15 finishes at LIV Golf with his best at Mayakoba where he finished in seventh position. He finished T45 at the 2024 Masters performance at Augusta National Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka's performance in 2024 LIV Golf is as follows:

Mayakoba: 7 (8 under par)

Las Vegas: 13 (6 under par)

Jeddah: 12 (9 under par)

Hong Kong: 28 (6 under par)

Miami: 46 (7 over par)

Adelaide: 10 (14 under par)