“I don’t really consider those guys part of the game anymore" - Jack Nicklaus skeptical about LIV Golf players' integration into the PGA Tour

Jack Nicklaus has not been shy while expressing his opinions about the new LIV Golf Series. The upcoming 2023 Memorial Tournament is one close to Niklaus' heart. The tournament, however, will be missing the LIV golf players who are not eligible to play.

To that, Jack Nicklaus said that LIV golfers are 'not a part of the game anymore' and should not be allowed back on the PGA Tour. He believes that despite their absence, the field will be one of the best and will not diminish the quality of golf played at the tournament.

The statement might come across as controversial considering that Brooks Koepka recently won the PGA championship and Phil Mickelson and Koepka finished T2 at the 2023 Masters.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, Nicklaus said:

“I don’t really consider those guys part of the game anymore and I don’t mean that in a nasty way… or really mean it that way. To me, this is a PGA Tour event and we’ve got the best field we can possibly have on the PGA Tour. Those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice to go where they went. We don’t really talk about it."

Jack Nicklaus does not harbor ill intentions towards golfers, only against LIV Golf

Despite the multiple wins from LIV golf players, including an Open win from Cameron Smith and several major wins from Koepka, Jack Nicklaus believes that they should not be right back on the Tour.

He further said:

“They’ve made a choice for what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. And that’s fine. I don’t have any issue with any of those guys."

While Jack Nicklaus does not have an issue with any of the players themselves, he has expressed his dislike about where they choose to play golf. He said that those who actually play on the PGA Tour are constantly striving to make it better.

“I see six or seven of them who are members at the Bear’s Club [Nicklaus’s club in Florida]. It’s not an issue. They get along with the guys fine. It’s just where they chose to play golf."

Despite Jack Nicklaus' harsh view on the LIV Golf series, he still acknowledges a great play when he sees it. He does not have any ill intentions towards the players. When Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, Nicklaus congratulated him, saying it was a great competition and that Koepka deserved to win.

