"I don’t think anyone really cares” - Xander Schauffele says it will be 'nothing special' to win the Ryder Cup in Rome

Xander Schauffele earned a spot in the 2023 US Ryder Cup team with his incredible performance at the 2023 Tour Championship. He was the sixth member of the team to auto-qualify.

The American golfer has previously played at the biennial event and possesses good experience in playing in team events. In his recent interview, Schauffele opened up about the Ryder Cup. When asked what it will take to win the Ryder Cup, Schauffele said:

“Nothing special. It may sound weird, but we didn’t do anything special at Whistling Straits... “People told me we haven’t won since before I was born. I think that’s great, because I don’t really care. I don’t think anyone really cares.”

Expand Tweet

The NUCLR Golf shared a post on Xander Schuaffele's remark on its X account. Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"Kid wins one and thinks he's figured it all out. Cute."

Expand Tweet

"So now no one cares about winning the ryder cup. well now zach's pics of a buddies trip makes all the sense in the world. thanks xander for straightening that out for us all. have fun," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Softest guy on the team thinks he’s a b*****s. Lol," a fan jotted.

Expand Tweet

Schuaffele will be joined by Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele's Ryder Cup record

Schauffele played at the Ryder Cup in 2021 and has a record of 3-1-0. He hasn't missed cuts during any events this season of the PGA Tour.

He started the new year playing at The American Express and finished in the T3 position. He was ment to play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions but he withdrew from the event.

Schauffele finished T13 at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and then finished T10 at the WM Phoenix Open, T33 at The Genesis Invitational, T39 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T19 at The Players Championship.

Here are the results of all the events Xander Schuaffele played in 2023:

The American Express: T3

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T5

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: 4

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T4

Wells Fargo Championship: 2

PGA Championship: T18

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24

U.S. Open: T10

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: T47

The Open Championship: T17

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T24

BMW Championship: T8

TOUR Championship: 2

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 1 in Rome.