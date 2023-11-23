“I would have driven to Jon’s house” - JJ Watt reacts to Jon Rahm’s $600,000,000 LIV Golf deal, suggests he would have urged him to go for it 

The alleged $600,000,000 offer for Jon Rahm to sign with LIV Golf has stirred the sports world so much that even JJ Watt has reacted on social media. The former National Football League (NFL) star joked that he "would have driven to Jon's house" to get him to accept the deal.

JJ Watt, former NFL star and friend of Jon Rahm, used social networking site X (formerly Twitter) to react to Jon Rahm's purported $600 million proposal to sign with LIV Golf. Watt's reaction shows a display of humor and disbelief:

"If this number was correct, I would have driven to Jon’s house myself and used extreme physical force to ensure he signed that deal…," Watt wrote.

Expand Tweet

Renowned golf coach and statistician Lou Stagner said on Wednesday, November 22, that he "heard" that Rahm had received a $600 million offer to join LIV Golf. Stagner did not reveal the identity of his source, but it certainly turned the golf world upside down.

His post has reached more than 740,000 views (considering only X) and has generated hundreds of reactions. In addition to JJ Watt, other well-known figures (especially in the golf world) who have reacted include author Jon Sherman and analyst Ron Mintz.

JJ Watt is a successful former professional football player who played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time, and is a three-time recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award.

A Look at JJ Watt's Relationship with Jon Rahm and Golf

Like so many athletes in other sports, JJ Watt is very fond of golf. This has contributed to his excellent friendship with The Masters in 2023 champion Jon Rahm.

In fact, Watt and Rahm were paired together during the 2023 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am event (Jon Rahm would end up winning that tournament). After that encounter, the Spaniard described his friend's game this way (via Azcentral):

"He needs to work on everything a little bit, obviously. But just the fact that he can play golf consistently (in retirement) is gonna take care of that... He’s a good putter... I told him to at least chip and putt to get the touch going …"

JJ Watt has been present at various golf events. He even has a hole-in-one under his belt, although it was achieved in a par 3 golf course.