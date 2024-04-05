“I drove the living piss out the ball today” - Jordan Spieth reflects on his ‘bizarre’ game at the Valero Texas Open

Following his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth felt that his score didn't reflect how well he was playing, which was quite hard to explain.

Spieth carded a 1-over 73 on the opening day at the TPC San Antonio. He had another typical round where his scorecard had a mix of everything, from an eagle to a double bogey. He bogeyed two of the first four holes, then sank consecutive birdies before bogeying another two on the front nine.

On holes 11, 12, and 14, he made a bogey, a birdie, and a double bogey, respectively, before scoring an ace on the 16th, followed by a birdie on the penultimate hole.

During the post-round interview, the 13-time PGA Tour winner emphasized that he was playing much better than what the scorecard reflected, and he had no explanation for it. He added that he had played worse in the past, where he was still able to finish inside the top ten and then missed the cut when he played better.

"It's just very bizarre," he added. "Like my game feels fine and I'm just not getting much out of it. So it's extremely frustrating because I drove the living piss out of the ball today and I picked the wrong line on 14 and it's the one drive I missed honestly like five, six yards right of where I was looking and then I don't find it.

"I was like, see, now my driving stats don't look the way they actually feel and I'm 4 over. I'm like, this is not a hard track this afternoon, what in the world is going on? I got a couple nice breaks late that maybe make me feel like the game's not as hard as it's been feeling," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

When will Jordan Spieth begin the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday?

Jordan Spieth is grouped with Hideki Matsuyama and Lucas Glover for the second round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole on Friday, April 5, at ET.

At 1-over, Spieth is placed at T80, 10 strokes behind the leader, Akshay Bhatia, who shot a bogey-free 63 in the opening round. Matsuyama is also tied for 80, alongside Spieth and 24 others. Glover was tied for 17th after shooting 2-under 70 in the opening round.

The second round of the Valero Texas Open will begin at 8:20 am ET with Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, and Matti Schmid teeing off from the first tee hole. Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, and Taylor Montgomery will also begin their round at the same time from the tenth tee.