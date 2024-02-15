Twitter Blue allowed people to pay for a verification check, but it also left some celebrities, like Max Homa, without one on what is now called X. Things changed drastically under Elon Musk, and some celebrities now look like their profiles are just regular people instead of the world famous person they really are.

They can subscribe and get their check mark back, but many of them have passed on that. Homa is such an example, as the golfer's profile is devoid of any sort of verification.

The Ryder Cup star is a popular player on the social media platform, but his audience's adoration for him is not reflected in his personal feelings towards the application. He explained why he doesn't care to subscribe to the new format of the social media platform via Golf Digest:

"To sound like the worst ever, I have enough money not to have to side hustle on my least favorite app in the world. I'm good on that. Less engagement is fine."

Homa is worth $5 million per the PGA Tour's PIP fund (his net worth exceeds even that) and has earned $24,122,968 over the course of his almost decade-long career. He's doing fine, and he doesn't care enough to try and get monetized on social media. It's saving him a little bit of monthly money anyway.

Max Homa used X to praise LIV player

He may not be interested in paying for X, or Twitter, but Max Homa has a way with his words - or tweets. The player is often seen online posting knee-slapping jokes or providing his fans with interesting takes.

Max Homa praised Tyrell Hatton on X

The latter is one that's of particular interest. Homa himself is pretty underrated, but he went an entirely opposite direction when asked who the most underrated golfer in the sport is: Tyrell Hatton. It was a bit of a surprising answer for a few reasons.

Just a few weeks prior to Homa's praise, Hatton had defected to LIV Golf. The superstar followed in the footsteps of fellow Europeans Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk who'd ditched their tours for the Saudi circuit.

The disdain on either side for the other has waned recently. Tensions are not nearly as high as they once were, and it's not as damaging to one's reputation to be on or to praise LIV Golf, just ask Rory McIlroy.

That makes it a little safer to praise someone on the other tour. The relationship isn't perfect, as many PGA Tour stars maintain that LIV players cannot and should not come back without a penalty. The merger is also up in the air thanks to the US Senate right now.

Nevertheless, Homa believes Hatton deserves far more praise. As for himself, he's not going to LIV any time soon, but Hatton and others have jumped ship. That didn't stop the praise from flowing, though does it even matter if it's from an unverified account that doesn't have a check mark? Max Homa certainly doesn't care.