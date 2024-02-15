“I feel very comfortable” - Tiger Woods explains why he is replacing clubs to use the 3-woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024

Tiger Woods rarely makes changes to his golf equipment; however, at this week's Genesis Invitational, he made a few changes to his bag. The legendary golfer was spotted practicing with the new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour fairway along with his old TaylorMade SIM 3-wood.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, February 14, before the commencement of The Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods opened up on his experiences using new golf equipment for practice.

Speaking about the changes, Woods said:

"The 3-wood is in play. I feel very comfortable with the 3-wood. I had to find the right shaft for it and decide to switch the shafts and go with what I had on my driver. So it's consistent. My five is different. It's old, it's little beat up but it still works. But the three, I wanted to find something that I could draw a little bit better. And this one is definitely that, as far as the shoes go."

Woods then talked about the practice round, saying:

"[I] Had to make a slight adjustment yesterday, was putting some nails in as far as traction. Being at home in Florida and testing in Florida, it was very different than coming out here and playing off a slope and playing off a wet grass. And having the traction I needed, so I put some nails in yesterday and has been working."

You can check out Tiger Woods' comment in the video below (11.06):

What's in Tiger Woods' at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Tiger Woods will make his comeback in the professional tournament after almost two months. He has not played in any tournament since the 2023 PNC Championship. However, the ace golfer is set to tee off at this week's Genesis Invitational, which will start with its inaugural round on February 15.

He will be playing with the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver with graphite design tour AD VF 6 TX shaft driver, as per today's golfer. He had previously played with TaylorMade Stealth Plus, however, he changed the driver at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and will be using the same TaylorMade Qi10 this week.

Woods will be playing with Scotty Cameron Newport's 2 GSS prototype putter and TaylorMade P770 iron. This week, he will play with the Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball.

Here is a list of the golf equipment Tiger Woods would use at The Genesis Invitational (as per today's golfer):

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver with Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood with an AD-VF 6X shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 5-wood (19° loft set @ 18.25°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P770 3-iron and TaylorMade P7TW irons (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 Raw wedges in 56° and 60° lofts, both with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype putter

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball