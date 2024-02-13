What equipment is Tiger Woods playing at the 2024 Genesis Invitational? Golfer's WITB explored

Tiger Woods makes his 2024 PGA Tour debut at The Genesis Invitational this week, where he will also play host to the tournament. He is the best golfer of his generation, and arguably all time. The eyes of the golfing world are focused on The Riviera Country Club as 41 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world are headed there.

Tiger has been insanely dominante throughout his career, which has always left people curious as to what's in his bag. Perhaps He is most commonly known for having Nike clubs and a Scotty Cameron putter, but Tiger has also changed his equipment many times.

Tiger Woods will be hosting the 98th playing of The Genesis Invitational . Without an appearance on The PGA Tour this year, fans have been curious what club set they are going to see Woods play with.

What's in Tiger Woods bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Fairway Wood

5 Wood: TaylorMade M3

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 Tiger Woods Grind

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Select

Tiger Woods Displaying New Clothing Brand Ahead of The Genesis Invitational

Throughout most of his elustrious career, Tiger Woods has worn Nike. In January 2024, the two parties decided to end their longtime partnership. Fans have been speculating for weeks which brand he would sign with. Instead of signing with a new brand, Tiger introduced his own clothing line, "Sun Day Red," in a partnership with his current partner TaylorMade.

The logo displays a tiger jumping, which replaced all the TW logo that fans know from al the years of Tigers' dominance. He was also seen today playing a practice round at The Riviera Country Club, which is where The Genesis Invitational will be played.

The golf tournament will be played February 15-18, and will welcome a field of 71 players who will compete for a purse of $20 Million. The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, is one of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR. The champion of this year's golf tournament will claim a prize of $4 Million, and a total of 700 FedEx Cup points. However, the winner will have to prevail against an exremely intimidating field.

The Genesis Invitational will include 22 of the top 24 golfers in the Offical World Golf Ranking (OWGR), as well as a field of 15 past major champions. There are bound to be fireworks this week.

Woods will be teeing off at 9:25AM on Thursday, accompanied by Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. A formidable grouping comprised of past major champions and great friendships.

A full list of tee times can be found here. The Genesis Invitational begins at 7:20 a.m. PST Thursday, February 15th.