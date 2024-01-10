“I don't feel I'm the right guy” - Phil Mickelson declines 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy citing ‘divisive’ persona and hostilities within PGA Tour

Before leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was the overwhelming favorite to captain the American team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, circumstances have changed, even in Mickelson's own opinion. "I don't feel I'm the right guy," he said.

Mickelson completely dismissed the idea of captaining the American team at Bethpage Black. He appeared this Wednesday, Jan. 10, on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and said he understands that he is currently a "divisive character."

This was part of what Phil Mickelson said (via NUCLR GOLF):

"I don't feel I'm the right guy to be involved with the [Ryder Cup] team because I'm a very divisive character right now. I understand the players on the PGA Tour, there's a lot of hostilities toward me."

The PGA of America has not yet appointed the captain of the team that will represent the United States in 2025. Among the most obvious possible choices for the position are Tiger Woods, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar.

Phil Mickelson also spoke about other topics, mainly related to LIV Golf. The six-time major champion stated that one of the circuit's strategic objectives is to attract younger fans.

As an example, 'Lefty' explained that when he and Tiger Woods competed in a tournament, they usually did so at completely different times due to the organization of PGA Tour events.

Due to this, fans had to spend an entire day at the golf course to see the two of them in action. In Mickelson's opinion, this is something that LIV Golf has solved.

A look at Phil Mickelson's Ryder Cup history

Mickelson has had an extraordinary career in professional golf, with more than 40 victories on the PGA Tour, including six majors. Naturally, his resume is not lacking in great Ryder Cup performances.

Mickelson participated as a player in 12 consecutive editions of the biannual tournament (1995 to 2018), with three victories (1999, 2008, 2016). His overall performance includes 21.5 contributions to his team in 47 matches.

Mickelson's best Ryder Cup performances were his debut in 1995, when he won all three matches, and in 2012, when he scored three points in four chances. His worst performance was in the 2018 edition, where he was only able to play two matches and lost both of them.