“I didn't feel like a dad” – When Brooks Koepka opened up about embracing fatherhood 

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their first child into the world in late July 2023. The couple announced the birth of their son, Crew, on social media in August.

The 33-year-old golfer's post with the caption 'I love my Crew' was an instant fan favorite. While the LIV golfer is loving life as a father, he has now revealed that it wasn’t always the case.

Speaking in an episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul show in November, Koepka opened up on how he embraced fatherhood. The five-time major champion revealed that his son was delivered two months before the due date and had ‘some complications’ at birth. Koepka stated that he ‘didn’t feel like a dad’ during the time he spent at the hospital.

The LIV golfer admitted that he finally felt like a father after baby Crew was brought home. He added that it was the “coolest thing ever” and it is now an everyday duty for him.

Speaking on BS w/ Jake Paul, Brooks Koepka said:

"He (Crew) had some complications. He came two months early. So, I had just gotten back, I was that month overseas. I was talking about earlier literally got back to the house. I was out back with the dog and Jena was like ‘my water broke.’ I don't even have a bag packed. We were thinking about doing that in like a week or two. So, he spent quite a few weeks in NICU. And I think that was the worst part about it. Cause I didn't feel like a real dad.

"I could still go to the hospital go visit him for three hours and then I go back to my real life. So, my life didn't change for a couple weeks. And it was just not as it just didn't feel real. Like there's this kid but I'm not the dad. I didn't feel like a dad. And that was what killed me and then finally getting him to come home I was like ‘yes this is the coolest thing ever.’ Now it's just like every day I just want to be there all day."

Jena Sims on welcoming baby with Brooks Koepka before the due date

As Brooks Koepka mentioned, the couple welcomed their baby six weeks before the due date. Jena Sims gave birth to Crew via Cesarean section. The LIV star’s wife went on to share details of the same on social media.

Opening up on the experience of childbirth, Sims wrote that her baby was “showing who's boss” by arriving even before her baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jena Sims wrote:

"Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date.

"My incredible team had him out in a matter of 3 hours after going in to active labor. He was still breech so they had to do a C-section. Crew was earth-side in 3 hours and arrived at 8:31 pm… Our shower was supposed to be Saturday. Crew already showing us who's boss."

For the unversed, Brooks and Jena first met in 2015. The duo tied the knot in June 2022.