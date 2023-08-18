“I feel like I’ll do well here” - Fred Couples hopeful of a good Shaw Charity Classic tournament after his hernia surgery

Fred Couples is optimistic about his performance at this week's Shaw Charity Classic, which will take place from August 18 to August 20 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. The American golfer has been playing really well until this summer when he underwent surgery.
Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with a hernia. However, he continued to play at the Champions Tour events for seven months before finally undergoing surgery in July.
Couples admitted he still feels strange after his hernia surgery in a recent interview ahead of this week's PGA Tour Champions event. He does, however, swing well and believes he will perform well in the competition. Fred Couples said via Golf.com:
“I just can still feel this mesh in there, and it’s a really odd feeling. This was probably one of the smallest surgeries a human being can get, a hernia surgery, but for me it’s a little freaky. But I feel okay. I’m swinging fine. I feel like I’ll do well here.”
Fred Couples last competed in the 2023 Boeing Classic, which took place at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge from August 11 to August 13. He finished in a six-way tie for 26th place and will now proceed to the Shaw Charity tournament.
When will Fred Couples tee off at the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic?
The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic will get underway on Friday, August 18, at 10:30 am ET. Carlos Franco will start the game on the first hole with Web short Jr. and Jeff Maggert while David Duval will tee off on the tenth hole with Billy Andrade and Paul Goydos.
Fred Couples will pair up with Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly to tee off the first hole at 12:25 am ET.
Here is the tee time for the first round of the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic:
TEE #1
- 10:30 AM: Carlos Franco, Wes Short, Jr, Jeff Maggert
- 10:40 AM: Mark Hensby, Stuart Appleby, Paul Stankowski
- 10:51 AM: Corey Pavin, Harrison Frazar, Olin Browne
- 11:01 AM: Brian Gay, Boo Weekley, Joe Durant
- 11:12 AM: Mark O'Meara, Kevin Sutherland, Scott Parel
- 11:22 AM: Thongchai Jaidee, Ken Tanigawa, John Huston
- 11:33 AM: Y.E. Yang, Robert Karlsson, Paul Broadhurst
- 11:43 AM: Lee Janzen, John Daly, Dicky Pride
- 11:54 AM: K.J. Choi, Steve Flesch, Colin Montgomerie
- 12:04 PM: Vijay Singh, Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke
- 12:15 PM: Mike Weir, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Stewart Cink
- 12:25 PM Stephen Ames, Jerry Kelly, Fred Couples
- 12:36 PM: Steven Alker, Scott McCarron, David Toms
TEE #10
- 10:30 AM: David Duval, Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos
- 10:40 AM: Esteban Toledo, Ken Duke, Chris DiMarco
- 10:51 AM: Woody Austin, Scott Dunlap, Bob Estes
- 11:01 AM: Tim Petrovic, Jason Bohn, Dan Forsman
- 11:12 AM: Notah Begay III, Shane Bertsch, Duffy Waldorf
- 11:22 AM: Fred Funk, Steve Pate, Kirk Triplett
- 11:33 AM: Glen Day, Matt Gogel, Marco Dawson
- 11:43 AM: Tom Pernice Jr., Billy Mayfair, Scott Verplank
- 11:54 AM: Charlie Wi, Tim Herron, Willie Wood
- 12:04 PM: Richard Green, Rob Labritz, David Branshaw
- 12:15 PM: David McKenzie, Tim O'Neal, Jeff Gove
- 12:25 PM Hank Kim, Brian Cooper, Alan McLean
- 12:36 PM: David Morland IV, Mario Tiziani, Ted Purdy