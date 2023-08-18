“I feel like I’ll do well here” - Fred Couples hopeful of a good Shaw Charity Classic tournament after his hernia surgery

Fred Couples is optimistic about his performance at this week's Shaw Charity Classic, which will take place from August 18 to August 20 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. The American golfer has been playing really well until this summer when he underwent surgery.

Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with a hernia. However, he continued to play at the Champions Tour events for seven months before finally undergoing surgery in July.

Couples admitted he still feels strange after his hernia surgery in a recent interview ahead of this week's PGA Tour Champions event. He does, however, swing well and believes he will perform well in the competition. Fred Couples said via Golf.com:

“I just can still feel this mesh in there, and it’s a really odd feeling. This was probably one of the smallest surgeries a human being can get, a hernia surgery, but for me it’s a little freaky. But I feel okay. I’m swinging fine. I feel like I’ll do well here.”

Fred Couples last competed in the 2023 Boeing Classic, which took place at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge from August 11 to August 13. He finished in a six-way tie for 26th place and will now proceed to the Shaw Charity tournament.

When will Fred Couples tee off at the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic?

The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic will get underway on Friday, August 18, at 10:30 am ET. Carlos Franco will start the game on the first hole with Web short Jr. and Jeff Maggert while David Duval will tee off on the tenth hole with Billy Andrade and Paul Goydos.

Fred Couples will pair up with Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly to tee off the first hole at 12:25 am ET.

Here is the tee time for the first round of the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic:

TEE #1

10:30 AM: Carlos Franco, Wes Short, Jr, Jeff Maggert

10:40 AM: Mark Hensby, Stuart Appleby, Paul Stankowski

10:51 AM: Corey Pavin, Harrison Frazar, Olin Browne

11:01 AM: Brian Gay, Boo Weekley, Joe Durant

11:12 AM: Mark O'Meara, Kevin Sutherland, Scott Parel

11:22 AM: Thongchai Jaidee, Ken Tanigawa, John Huston

11:33 AM: Y.E. Yang, Robert Karlsson, Paul Broadhurst

11:43 AM: Lee Janzen, John Daly, Dicky Pride

11:54 AM: K.J. Choi, Steve Flesch, Colin Montgomerie

12:04 PM: Vijay Singh, Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke

12:15 PM: Mike Weir, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Stewart Cink

12:25 PM Stephen Ames, Jerry Kelly, Fred Couples

12:36 PM: Steven Alker, Scott McCarron, David Toms

TEE #10

10:30 AM: David Duval, Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos

10:40 AM: Esteban Toledo, Ken Duke, Chris DiMarco

10:51 AM: Woody Austin, Scott Dunlap, Bob Estes

11:01 AM: Tim Petrovic, Jason Bohn, Dan Forsman

11:12 AM: Notah Begay III, Shane Bertsch, Duffy Waldorf

11:22 AM: Fred Funk, Steve Pate, Kirk Triplett

11:33 AM: Glen Day, Matt Gogel, Marco Dawson

11:43 AM: Tom Pernice Jr., Billy Mayfair, Scott Verplank

11:54 AM: Charlie Wi, Tim Herron, Willie Wood

12:04 PM: Richard Green, Rob Labritz, David Branshaw

12:15 PM: David McKenzie, Tim O'Neal, Jeff Gove

12:25 PM Hank Kim, Brian Cooper, Alan McLean

12:36 PM: David Morland IV, Mario Tiziani, Ted Purdy