"I feel like one of the luckiest guys on planet Earth" - Bryson DeChambeau applauds LIV Golf format as league reaches its 1-year milestone

Bryson DeChambeau has not missed an opportunity to extol the benefits of LIV Golf every chance he has had. Since the recently concluded PGA Championship, he has been presented with many opportunities to talk about the circuit in which he currently plays, and he has taken advantage of them all.

At the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC, venue of the LIV Golf DC tournament to be played this weekend, DeChambeau was asked about his evaluations of the circuit. The questions come at a time when LIV Golf is celebrating its first year of existence.

DeChambeau said that he considers himself among "the luckiest guys on planet Earth" for the opportunity to play in the new tour. These were his words, according to The Mirror:

"LIV Golf for me — I can speak personally — has given me an opportunity to succeed. There are so many good golfers out there, and just to be one of the 48 (players at LIV), I feel like one of the luckiest guys on planet Earth. It gives young guys another opportunity is the way I see it.”

It has not gone unnoticed that the players currently playing on the LIV circuit had very good performances in the second Major of the season. In this regard, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"It proves that we can play in Major championships, proves that the schedule is good enough for us to win Major championships.

"We have numerous players up on the leaderboard. Mito played well last round; Cam played well; I did all right; Brooks winning. It's huge in general. Yeah, it's an individual sport, but there's a team component to it now, and it's really cool to see how they're playing well not only for their teams and for themselves but for an organisation that deserves to be mentioned a lot more in a better light than what it is."

Bryson DeChambeau and the latest from LIV Golf

Eleven out of 16 LIV Golf players made the cut at the PGA Championship. In addition to the winner, they placed one player in the Top 5 (DeChambeau), one more in the Top 10 (Cam Davis), and two others in Top 20 (Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed).

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka had a great ride at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

This was undoubtedly a great result in collective terms. Although it is not a team tournament, it does give a measure of the sporting form in which the LIV Golf players currently are.

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing the LIV Golf DC. There he is, T14, five strokes behind leader Harold Varner III (-9). In the team standings, the Crushers GC led by DeChambeau are sixth with -11.

The season leaderboard has DeChambeau in 28th place with 18 points, while his team is fourth with a score of 68.

