“I feel like rubbish”: Si Woo Kim gets honest on his round with Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler competed together at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. They were paired for the first two rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler was in incredible form throughout the tournament and took the lead from the first round. Woo recently spoke about how Scottie's form made him feel about his own game.
Dan Rapaport recently shared a short interview video with Si Woo Kim on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The golf insider relayed the South Korean's views on Scheffler and his performances. The 29-year-old explained how the world's top-ranked player plays and how much quality he possesses.
"After like seven, like, I feel so poor. I feel like rubbish. I feel like I'm not on the PGA Tour, like, like God versus like way bottom, like, all the irons, like, right at the pin, right at the pin, like, I feel like the pin's gonna pull in his ball like this, fishing. He's a magnet.... we've played a couple of times, but like, I know he's really good, but last week was insane. I feel like I'm super terrible," Si Woo Kim said.
The caption of Dan Rapoport's post's on X read:
"Si Woo says last week Scottie Scheffler had him feeling “rubbish,” “like I’m not on PGA Tour,” “like God vs. the way bottom.” Si Woo is the best."
Talking about the results of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a total score of 31 strokes under par. This was his first win of the season, and he was eight shots ahead of the second place. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim finished 15 strokes under par and tied for 15th place.
How has Si Woo Kim's 2025 season gone thus far?
Si Woo Kim has had a roller coaster of a year thus far. In some tournaments, he has performed admirably. While in others, he has not been able to make the desired impact. Here is a look at his performances so far in 2025:
Jan 2–5 – The Sentry (Kapalua Resort - Plantation Course)
- Position: T32
- Score: 76-68-65-67 = 276 (-16)
Jan 9–12 – Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-67 = 138 (-2)
Jan 16–19 – The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course)
- Position: T51
- Score: 68-70-68-71 = 277 (-11)
Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines - South Course)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-76 = 147 (+3)
Jan 30–Feb 2 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)
- Position: 12
- Score: 67-71-70-67 = 275 (-13)
Feb 6–9 – WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course)
- Position: T21
- Score: 74-66-67-67 = 274 (-10)
Feb 13–16 – The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines - South Course)
- Position: T24
- Score: 74-70-72-70 = 286 (-2)
Mar 6–9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge)
- Position: T19
- Score: 70-72-73-72 = 287 (-1)
Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course)
- Position: T38
- Score: 71-70-78-68 = 287 (-1)
Mar 27–30 – Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 73-67 = 140 (E)
Apr 3–6 – Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-74 = 145 (+1)
Apr 17–20 – RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links)
- Position: T8
- Score: 68-64-66-74 = 272 (-12)
Apr 24–27 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (TPC Louisiana)
- Score: 67-71 = 138 (-6)
May 1–4 – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)
- Position: T15
- Score: 67-69-67-66 = 269 (-15)