  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “I feel like rubbish”: Si Woo Kim gets honest on his round with Scottie Scheffler

“I feel like rubbish”: Si Woo Kim gets honest on his round with Scottie Scheffler

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 10, 2025 17:37 GMT
The 150th Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 150th Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler competed together at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. They were paired for the first two rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Ad

Scheffler was in incredible form throughout the tournament and took the lead from the first round. Woo recently spoke about how Scottie's form made him feel about his own game.

Dan Rapaport recently shared a short interview video with Si Woo Kim on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The golf insider relayed the South Korean's views on Scheffler and his performances. The 29-year-old explained how the world's top-ranked player plays and how much quality he possesses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"After like seven, like, I feel so poor. I feel like rubbish. I feel like I'm not on the PGA Tour, like, like God versus like way bottom, like, all the irons, like, right at the pin, right at the pin, like, I feel like the pin's gonna pull in his ball like this, fishing. He's a magnet.... we've played a couple of times, but like, I know he's really good, but last week was insane. I feel like I'm super terrible," Si Woo Kim said.
Ad

The caption of Dan Rapoport's post's on X read:

"Si Woo says last week Scottie Scheffler had him feeling “rubbish,” “like I’m not on PGA Tour,” “like God vs. the way bottom.” Si Woo is the best."
Ad

Talking about the results of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a total score of 31 strokes under par. This was his first win of the season, and he was eight shots ahead of the second place. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim finished 15 strokes under par and tied for 15th place.

How has Si Woo Kim's 2025 season gone thus far?

Si Woo Kim - THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Source: Imagn
Si Woo Kim - THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Source: Imagn

Si Woo Kim has had a roller coaster of a year thus far. In some tournaments, he has performed admirably. While in others, he has not been able to make the desired impact. Here is a look at his performances so far in 2025:

Ad

Jan 2–5The Sentry (Kapalua Resort - Plantation Course)

  • Position: T32
  • Score: 76-68-65-67 = 276 (-16)

Jan 9–12Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club)

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 71-67 = 138 (-2)

Jan 16–19The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course)

  • Position: T51
  • Score: 68-70-68-71 = 277 (-11)

Jan 22–25Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines - South Course)

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 71-76 = 147 (+3)

Jan 30–Feb 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

  • Position: 12
  • Score: 67-71-70-67 = 275 (-13)
Ad

Feb 6–9WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course)

  • Position: T21
  • Score: 74-66-67-67 = 274 (-10)

Feb 13–16The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines - South Course)

  • Position: T24
  • Score: 74-70-72-70 = 286 (-2)

Mar 6–9Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge)

  • Position: T19
  • Score: 70-72-73-72 = 287 (-1)

Mar 13–17THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course)

  • Position: T38
  • Score: 71-70-78-68 = 287 (-1)

Mar 27–30Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course)

Ad
  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 73-67 = 140 (E)

Apr 3–6Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course)

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 71-74 = 145 (+1)

Apr 17–20RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links)

  • Position: T8
  • Score: 68-64-66-74 = 272 (-12)

Apr 24–27Zurich Classic of New Orleans (TPC Louisiana)

  • Score: 67-71 = 138 (-6)

May 1–4THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)

  • Position: T15
  • Score: 67-69-67-66 = 269 (-15)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications