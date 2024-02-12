“I fly around and drop sh*t on people” - Charley Hoffman explains why he is nicknamed ‘Seagull’

A few years ago, veteran golfer Charley Hoffman revealed the reason behind his nickname, Seagull, and the answer was nothing short of hilarious.

On Sunday, February 11, Hoffman fell just short of winning the WM Phoenix Open title in his 18th back-to-back appearance after losing to Nick Taylor in the playoff. This was his second playoff loss at the TPC Scottsdale and his first since 2009.

Four years ago, the four-time PGA Tour winner was present as a guest at Sirius XM's 'Gravy and the Sleeze' show, which is co-hosted by Colt Knost. In the interview, he divulged why he was nicknamed 'Seagull'.

"I accepted it. I embrace the term seagull as a nickname and it sucks because Colt eventually heard of it and didn’t let it go," Hoffman said, as per Golfweek.

"Well, seagulls are known for flying around and sh****ng on people, so I am a seagull. I fly around and drop sh*t on people. And it usually makes them laugh or sometimes is pisses them off. It all depends on what mood you’re in," he added.

Expand Tweet

How much did Charley Hoffman earn for the runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open?

Charley Hoffman bagged $959,200 for his runner-up finish at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Besides, he also earned 300 FedEx Cup points and is now 25th in the season standings.

On Sunday, Hoffman carded a back-to-back 64 in the final two rounds to almost confirm his fifth win on the PGA Tour. However, Nick Taylor, who was trailing by three shots after 68 holes, had other plans as he sank three birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 18th of the final round to take the game to the extra hole.

The 47-year-old golfer kept the hopes alive with a birdie on the first playoff hole, but a par on the next hole meant he would once again have to settle for a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open. He has made two top-ten finishes in his 18 starts at the TPC Scottsdale, and both times he has lost in the playoff.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Hoffman credited the Canadian golfer for his impressive comeback in the last few holes.

"I didn't really falter, so I've got to give Nick credit. He came back with birdies on 16 and 18 and then 18 and 18. He birdied four of the last five holes he played. Hats off to him for doing that," he said, as per ASAP Sports.

Hoffman has won four titles on the PGA Tour, and his last win came at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, beating Patrick Reed by a single stroke. He has a 1-3 record in the playoffs, and in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, his debut PGA Tour win was the only time he succeeded in the playoff.