"I found it honestly pretty entertaining" - Jon Rahm reflects on his LIV Golf experience

Jon Rahm's switch to the LIV Golf series certainly caused a stir in the golf world, as the World No. 3 decided to tee it up with the breakaway series for the 2024 season. LIV Golf is known for its new, fresh and unconventional style of golf. Used to a quite traditional way of playing golf, the new style has certainly been a change for Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm recently spoke about his debut experience at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event in an interview with LIV Golf. The Spaniard spoke about how the different locations set different atmospheres and how the different courses required a versatile play style.

Rahm talked about the shotgun aspect of the game and how quickly the game moves due to that. On one hand, there are amateurs trying to warm up, and on the other everyone is getting into carts to go tee off. Rahm was quoted as saying via LIV Golf:

"It's a shotgun around noon we had 120 people trying to warm up having drinks, just in and out of spots. And then all of a sudden we all get on the carts, we go to the tee and go off. And I found it honestly pretty entertaining. It's just funny how we're all warming up at the same time in Adelaide. And two minutes later everybody's gone."

Jon Rahm finished third in the 2024 season opener at LIV Golf Mayakoba, held at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico.

Jon Rahm talks about audience engagement at LIV Golf events

LIV Golf's new format has been entertaining not only for Jon Rahm but also for fans. The Spanish golfer also explained during the same interview how the audience enjoyed the good atmosphere and were engaged in the tournament.

"It's definitely different and obviously for people watching the atmosphere, the music I think it's different but it's very entertaining. I think it gives the crowd a level of engagement that I wasn't expecting everybody seemed really into the music and into the golf and it was really fun to play before a crowd that was enjoying it so much."

LIV Golf will now move on to its second event in Las Vegas, which will be held from February 8 to 10 at the Las Vegas Country Club.