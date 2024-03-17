Max Homa recently gave his fans a fright at the 2024 Players Championship when a shot on the golf course went awry. On the 14th hole of the TPC Sawgrass course, Homa faced a rather tough shot from near a tree.

Homa hit the ball high, and while doing so, gave the fans around him a big scare. As Max Homa hit the ball, he nearly smashed it into one of the fans. Thankfully, it missed the fan and hit the tree nearby instead.

Homa spoke about the need to tell fans to back up when a golfer takes a shot that is off the court. Reminiscing about the incident, Homa said in the post-round press conference:

"Yesterday I should have probably asked them to move more but I didn't think I was gonna knife it but typically you ask them to move like two steps back. I was glad I did not hit anybody. Yeah, it was scary. I was trying to go significantly higher than that, so it was unfortunately freaky, but I gave some people a good story. I heard a lot of people laughing."

Max Homa finished his third round at 2 over par, finishing the day at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Max Homa clarifies scare about hitting a fan in the head at the 2024 Players Championship

Max Homa took to X (formerly Twitter) later to clarify that he did not hit a fan in the head, but hit the tree instead. He explained his relief about missing the fan's head, and posted on X:

"FYI I did not hit anyone in the head on 14 yesterday. It smoked a tree. Really thankful it missed the guy. That would have been devastating. Cool video tho if I do say so myself."

Max Homa had a tough Players Championship, finishing with a tournament score of even. Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Scottie Scheffler are in the mix to win the event. Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament as the defending champion as well as the golfer with the highest odds of winning.

The first day of the tournament saw Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele take the joint lead. However, at the end of the third day, it was Schaufelle who came out on top and currently leads the Players going into the final round.